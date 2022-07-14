Alpha II LLC: Alpha II, LLC Partners with Greenway Health for No Surprises Act Educational Webinar called "Implementing the No Surprises Act from the Executive Level"

TALLAHASSEE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2022 / Alpha II, LLC and Greenway Health, leading healthcare software solutions providers, announced a complimentary webinar for C-Suite healthcare executives hosted on July 28 at 1 p.m. EDT titled, "Implementing the No Surprises Act from the Executive Level," highlighting best practices to apply the requirements under the law, an action that went into effect on January 1, 2022.

The webinar panel will feature expert advice from Greenway Health's Chief Product and Technology Officer, David Cohen; Alpha II's Chief Product and Strategy Officer, Adam Seymour; Weaver Johnston Nelson's Senior Counsel, Christopher Reed; and Member Counsel, Richard Cheng; and moderated by Greenway Health's VP of Marketing, Erin Waller.

The No Surprises Act is intended to protect patients from unexpected medical expenses after receiving care from an out-of-network physician, health professional, hospital, or provider. Key takeaways from the webinar will include:

The importance of the No Surprises Act

Responsibilities of C-Suite decision makers regarding the law

Potential repercussions for not implementing the No Surprises Act into revenue cycle management workflows

Solutions to ease the transition and ensure compliance

Webinar Panelists

David Cohen, Greenway Health, Chief Product and Technology Officer

Holding more than 20 years of enterprise information technology leadership experience, with the most recent 15 years focused on healthcare, David is committed to serving as a trusted partner to clients and helping them address the healthcare needs of their patients and communities. David holds a bachelor's in integrated science and mathematics from Northwestern University and an MBA from the University of Chicago, as well as a certificate in healthcare leadership from the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

Adam Seymour, Alpha II, Chief Product and Strategy Officer

Adam has over 25 years of product management and strategy experience, dedicating the most recent 16 years of his professional career to leading the development of healthcare revenue cycle solutions. Adam enjoys the challenge of building software solutions that bring order and efficiency to complex and often chaotic enterprise business environments. Excelling both in front of partners and in front of our development team, Adam brings tremendous value to Alpha II's leadership. Adam holds a bachelor's degree in Systems Engineering from the University of Virginia.

Christopher Reed, Weaver Johnston Nelson, Senior Counsel

Beginning his career over 15 years ago at an international law firm, Christopher has become a seasoned litigator who prides himself on serving his clients' interests by aggressively advocating for their needs. Christopher has represented physicians before the Texas Medical Board and advised both in-network and out-of-network health care providers on disputes with payors.

Richard Cheng, Weaver Johnston Nelson, Member Counsel

Focusing on corporate transactions, regulatory, compliance matters, and administrative appeals, Richard has considerable experience representing clients involving the Anti-Kickback Statute, the False Claims Act, HIPAA, and other state-based health care regulations. Prior to joining Weaver Johnston Nelson, Richard was an equity partner and a member of the health care sector at one of the largest AmLaw 100 global firms.

Erin Waller, Greenway Health, Vice President of Marketing

Erin brings more than 20 years of leadership experience and go-to-market expertise in the healthcare industry. Valuing collaboration and cross-functional partnerships, Erin works closely with sales and operations teams to deliver transformational growth and drive revenue. Erin has appeared on multiple podcasts and spoken to groups across the country, most recently at the Healthcare and IT Marketing Conference in 2022.

To register for the event or to learn more about the webinar, visit Implementing the No Surprise Act from the Executive Level.

About Alpha II

For decades, Alpha II's experienced healthcare professionals have worked together to gather, analyze, and interpret healthcare coding and billing rules and regulations. That continuing effort and extensive experience has produced the industry's most comprehensive content database and rules engine available. As a result, the company is well positioned to help large groups, hospital systems, and individual healthcare providers nationwide maintain compliance and achieve accurate reimbursement. Further, the company's software, when embedded into leading EMR/PM software solutions, RCM platforms, and clearinghouses, provides a significant differentiator and growth engine for its reseller partners.

For additional information, please visit Alpha II's website, call (800) 476-8477, or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

About Greenway Health

Greenway Health provides electronic health records (EHR), practice management, and revenue cycle management solutions helping practices in multiple specialties grow profitably, remain compliant, work more efficiently, and improve patient outcomes. Its team of clinical, financial, and technology experts serve as trusted advisors, committed to the success of its providers, empowering patients, and building healthier communities. Greenway works with more than 55,000 providers across multiple specialties, translating into millions of lives touched daily by its solutions. For more information on Greenway and its holistic solutions, visit www.greenwayhealth.com, call 877-537-0063, or follow Greenway on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

