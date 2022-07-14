Fernhill Corp.: MainBloq , a Division of Fernhill Corp, is Pleased to Announce the Completion and Launch of its Turn-key White Label Platform

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2022 / Fernhill Corp (OTCMarkets:FERN) announces that its digital asset trading division, MainBloq, a groundbreaking digital asset trading platform serving banks and hedge funds, has completed the build of their innovative , white-label ready, premier trading dashboard. It is designed for existing and new exchanges to offer an upgraded level of service to their customers that demand more robust trading capabilities, including new trading tools, increased configurability and more algorithmic trading strategies.

"As we were building out a white-label platform for one of our recent clients we decided that we should be offering this level of service to every venue, not just the company that approached us" stated Ryan Kuiken, CEO of MainBloq. "Having been the CEO of MainBloq for 3+ years now, we know exactly what companies in the industry want and need, and so a white-label Digital Asset Trading Platform could not come at a better time."

MainBloq's VP of Business Development Patrick Egan added that "This is the same style of dashboard that professional traders at major hedge funds are utilizing for their traditional trading, and it's about time that they have the ability to utilize TWAP and VWAP orders or even execute an arbitrage strategy if they so desire within Crypto. This should also help exchanges attract and retain institutional clients with a robust suite of services not commonly found in the market. This now allows exchanges to offer these advanced order types to all of their clients within 30 days of signing up and create new revenue streams and enhanced trading for their professional trading clients.

MainBloq's Whitel Label Solution, "TradeBloq PRO", is now available for all new and existing exchanges and trading venues on a global basis. By providing advanced algorithmic trading capabilities, risk analytics, sub account access and a wide range of additional benefits - it solves many of the pain points in the industry and bridges the gap between Web2 and Web3 digital asset trading.

About MainBloq:

MainBloq, a division of Fernhill Corporation ($FERN), is a digital asset connectivity platform that is integrated with leading exchanges to serve the needs of institutional clients around the world. MainBloq offers a modular platform including a smart order router, suite of execution algorithms, FIX / SOCKETS / REST gateway, and consulting services to help banks and hedge funds execute on their trading strategies. For more information please visit www.mainbloq.io

About Fernhill:

Fernhill Corp ($FERN) is a Web3 holding company focused on developing and acquiring software companies in crypto currency mining, digital asset trading, NFTs, DeFi and the Metaverse that form the foundation of the tokenized economy. Fernhill is a Signatory Member of the Crypto Climate Accord (CCA).

