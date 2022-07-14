Sevan Multi-Site Solutions, Inc. (Sevan) has been recognized as a Great Place to Work for the ninth consecutive year in the United States and for the first time in the United Kingdom.

Sevan, a global leader in innovative program management for clients with multiple sites, received the world-renowned certifications by participating in a companywide survey. Feedback received highlights Sevan's outstanding team member experiences.

"It's a privilege to again be certified as a Great Place to Work in the United States, and exciting that Sevan is now also certified in the United Kingdom," said Jim Evans, Founder and CEO. "We hold true to our values and always seek to take good care of our people-who provide outstanding experiences for our clients. We are grateful for the positive feedback we received, and are always looking to ensure Sevan remains a Great Place to Work."

Sevan's team members across the U.S. and U.K. shared via the survey that Sevan's management is honest and ethical. People are treated fairly, feel welcome upon starting at Sevan, are provided the proper resources and equipment, and management shows appreciation for good work and extra effort.

"Certified companies put their employees first," said Michael C. Bush, CEO at Great Place to Work. "Thriving employees increase revenue, profit and most importantly-provide market-leading customer experiences."

Sevan acquired U.K.-based Wyeth Projects Services three years ago. Since then, Sevan's U.K. team has provided customized solutions including Program Management, Surveys Facility Assessments and Architecture Engineering for retail clients across the U.K. and Europe.

In 2022, Sevan ranked No. 36 on Engineering News-Record (ENR)'s Top 50 Program Management Firms and No. 57 on ENR's Top 100 Construction Management-for-Fee Firms. In 2021, Sevan ranked on the Inc. 5000 list of the nation's fastest-growing private companies for the 4th consecutive year and earned the Gold HIRE Vets Medallion Award. In 2020, Sevan ranked No. 124 on the Financial Times FT 1000 list of America's Fastest-Growing Companies. Sevan recently officially earned the exclusive designation as a Certified Veteran's Business Enterprise (VBE) from the National Veteran-Owned Business Association (NaVOBA). Visit our website to learn more about Sevan.

About Sevan

Sevan is an innovative global leader in design, program management, construction services and data analytics for organizations with multiple sites. Sevan puts capital to work-creating speed and scale-via dramatically enhanced efficiencies and accelerated schedules for high-quality program rollouts to maximize ROI. We partner with some of the world's biggest brands and serve the unique needs of clients in the restaurant, retail and government spaces and create unlimited value. Sevan's team spans across four countries and 40 states. As an extension of your team, our in-house experts manage capital improvement initiatives through every step of a program's lifecycle.

Sevan helps iconic brands optimize their multi-site construction and facility programs in the United States and internationally. Sevan is headquartered near Chicago in Downers Grove, Illinois and has an international office in London.

Sevan has a passion for sustaining people, the environment and its clients' businesses. Sevan strategically guides worldwide brands-including 7-Eleven, AAFES, Albertsons, Amazon, Amtrak, BP, Carbon Health, Chipotle, Corvias, DaVita, Department of Veteran Affairs, Focus Brands, HCA Healthcare, HEB, Inspire Brands, Jiffy Lube, Kroger, Luxottica, McDonald's, Motor Fuel Group, Office Depot, Popeyes, QDOBA, Starbucks, Sunoco, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Walmart, WOW Carwash and Yum! Brands-through their entire turnkey program lifecycle. Sevan rolls out multi-site initiatives efficiently, predictably and transparently. Applying breakthrough technology solutions, Sevan optimizes construction of new builds, rebuilds, remodels and renovations. Sevan has licensed architects in 49 states as well as D.C., Canadian provinces, Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands. Sevan has professional engineers on staff and general contractor licenses in more than 25 states. Since Sevan's inception in 2011, the team has refreshed more than 25,000 retail stores, 17,000 restaurants and 32,000 healthcare sites. The team has also completed more than 32,000 surveys, totaling more than 1 billion square feet.

Sevan recently officially earned the exclusive designation as a Certified Veteran's Business Enterprise (VBE) from the National Veteran-Owned Business Association (NaVOBA). Sevan Elevate, a program that reinforces and continuously improves safety and sustainability across the company, is designed to impactfully deliver excellence to Sevan's people and clients.

