Hydro Hotel Eastbourne Plc - Interim Results for the Half Year ended 30 April 2022

14 July 2022

Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, Plc

("Hydro Hotel" or the "Company")

Interim Results for the Half Year ended 30 April 2022

YOUR CHAIRMAN'S LETTER

Dear Shareholder,

SIX MONTHS TO 30 APRIL 2022

I report on the company's results for the six months to 30 April 2022, which reflect trading following the removal of all restrictions imposed by the Government due to the Coronavirus pandemic.



The total turnover for the six month period to 30 April 2022 was £1,822,411 compared to £185,579 for the same period the previous year, an increase of 882% (compared to a decrease in the six months to 30 April 2021 of 84%).

The gross profit percentage for the period was 3% higher than in the six months to 30 April 2021 and staff costs (excluding grants received for the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme) increased by 73% as the hotel reopened and business recovered, compared to the figure for the period to 30 April 2021 (36% decrease in the half year to 30 April 2021).

Overheads increased by 77% reflecting the reopening after the Coronavirus pandemic (35% decrease in the half year ended 30 April 2021).

Only routine maintenance to the fabric of the building was undertaken during the six months to 30 April 2022, reflecting uncertainty over future periods of closure from the Coronavirus pandemic. Consequently, repairs were at a similar level to the six months ended 30 April 2021.

The profit for the half year to 30 April 2022 was £22,277 compared to a loss of £383,183 for the half year to 30 April 2021, when the hotel was closed for much of the period due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Board and the management of the company continue to monitor cash resources and have paid the dividend of £120,000 declared on 21 December 2021. No further dividends were declared in the period.

The Board wishes to express its thanks to the management and staff of the hotel for their co-operation and efforts in building up the business following the exceptional circumstances of the Coronavirus pandemic. The Hydro team look forward to welcoming new and returning guests in this our 127th year of operation.

Yours sincerely,





Graeme C King, MA, CA

12 July 2022

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 30 APRIL 2022

Half year to Half year to Year ended

30 April 2022 30 April 2021 31 October 2021

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited)

£ £ £

TURNOVER 1,822,411 185,579 2,791,482

OPERATING PROFIT/(LOSS) 17,580 (385,397) 461,312





INTEREST RECEIVABLE 4,697 2,214 5,000

INTEREST PAYABLE - - (9,286)

PROFIT/(LOSS) BEFORE TAXATION 22,277 (383,183) 457,026

TAXATION - - (94,366)

PROFIT/(LOSS) FOR PERIOD £22,277 £(383,183) £362,660