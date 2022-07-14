nShift finds half of consumers will shop around for quicker deliveries

nShift encourages retailers to give shoppers a range of delivery options

LONDON, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Almost half of consumers will abandon their online purchase if they consider the delivery time to be too long. Research shows that shoppers are increasingly seeking quick delivery, with 90% expecting to get their hands on their parcel just two to three days after ordering. [1]

nShift, the global leaders in delivery management, are calling on retailers and web shops to ensure they provide the delivery options that their customers need. The nShift guide, "Strengthening customer relationships at each stage of the delivery journey" shows how retailers can use the delivery experience to build the brand's reputation, helping to cement loyalty and encourage repeat purchases.

Lars Pedersen, CEO of nShift said, "For some consumers, speed will always be of the essence. To increase conversions, retailers must make sure they can deliver at pace. But other consumers will have different priorities. Some 30 percent of shoppers say being able to specify an exact delivery slot would encourage them to shop with one retailer over another.[2] The most important thing is that the retailer understands their customers and creates the delivery options that will give them what they want."

Offering delivery options at checkout makes it more likely that people will buy, and then come back again. Our checkout solution delivers a better customer service by providing a range of delivery options that suit the consumer and increase conversions.

It does this by enabling people to choose:

Where their parcels are delivered: home, work or pick-up point

When and how their parcels are delivered

With the nShift integrated checkout, retailers can give customers the delivery options they want. It can be customized to the look and feel of any web shop. It is quick and easy to set up and get running. This all makes it easier for retailers to create new revenue opportunities, build customer loyalty and deliver a better customer experience.

