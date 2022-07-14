Scientists in Germany looked to eliminate the use of toxic solvents in the production of perovskite solar cells, replacing them with a more environmentally material called dimethyl sulfoxide (DMSO) which has so far proved difficult to integrate into processes suitable for large-scale production. The group demonstrated a scalable blade coating process using DMSO as the only solvent, and reached cell efficiencies close to those achieved using more toxic substances.Since their manufacture requires considerably less energy than crystalline silicon solar products, perovskite solar cells are already ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...