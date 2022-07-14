The Greek energy regulator has published the details of a 1 GW joint renewable power tender scheduled for September. The nation has planned a number of additional competitive tenders up to 2024, in order to procure about 3 GW of renewables, including energy storage.It's getting hot in Greece. The country's energy regulator, RAE, is preparing to hold a new joint power tender on Sept. 5 for PV and wind power. It aims to contract 1 GW of solar capacity, with a focus on systems larger than 1 MW, as well as wind projects above 60 kW in size. Energy communities will also be able to participate in ...

