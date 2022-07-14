Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - July 14, 2022) - Dubai-based SCMDOJO announces its comprehensive supply chain training and consultancy services. Its mission is to assist in the growth and development of the industry and its stakeholders by providing actionable advice and guidance based on its successful best practices. SCMDOJO provides supply chain professionals worldwide with valuable and high-quality knowledge and information through consulting, training, on-demand courses, tools and software, guides, best practices, and mentoring from industry experts, among others. Its specific services include bespoke corporate training solutions, supply chain consulting, and supply chain planning as a service.

Its signature 'bespoke corporate training solutions' aims to equip companies and professionals in the supply chain industry to overcome the challenges of supply chain management through practical knowledge and experience shared by experts from the industry, especially at a time when recent reports highlight the supply chain crises and their adverse effects on domestic manufacturing strategies. SCMDOJO academy shares this expert training both on-demand, online, and in person. Clients have the freedom to choose the language, venue, and time of the training sessions, making them unique and easily accessible. The academy ensures that experts provide the training from across the industry with competitive skill sets and experience.

The supply chain consulting provided by SCMDOJO focuses on assisting clients to overcome internal and external challenges, transforming their business by building a unique growth strategy based on their requirements. It believes that each challenge requires a unique solution based on the current state of the business. This is based on three major steps. The first one is conducting a supply chain assessment. It is to understand the current status of the company in order to formulate future strategies. The second step is consulting and implementing the process, which is aimed at end-to-end optimization. The final step is competency development for sustainable results, in which the experts assist the companies in formulating solution-oriented approaches to develop their unique strategy in order to transform their business on the lines of their vision and mission.

"As revealed by a recent report, 67% of procurement leaders are not confident in existing technology in the industry, 97% of procurement leaders see significant disruption in direct materials supply chain, and 84% consider modernization a strategic priority to enhance the efficiency and capacity of the industry, we at SCMDOJO strives to provide solutions through their efforts on specific areas like Supply chain digitization, management science, performance management, procurement, supplier development, supply chain management, systems, and software, among others. A lot of places offer advice and guidance on aspects of the supply chain, but no one else offers comprehensive advisory services from start to finish," says Dr. Mudassir Ahmed, Ph.D., Founder, and CEO of SCMDOJO.

SCMDOJO also provides insights on the supply chain planning process as a service to its clients (SCPaaS). This helps companies to deal with their non-core business process, which can be outsourced to third-party experts. SCMDOJO believes that it will help the companies save valuable time and resources and allocate the same to their core business process. It helps the companies with their demand planning and inventory optimization.

SCMDOJO is headquartered in Dubai and was founded by Dr. Muddassir Ahmed, Ph.D. His contributions toward assisting the stakeholders in the supply chain industry include masterclasses and workshops on topics such as how to create supply chain strategy, sales and operations planning workshops, the art and science of inventory management, and how to drive continuous improvement in the supply chain, and supply chain digital transformation.

