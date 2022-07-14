OnProcess Technology (www.onprocess.com), a global pioneer powering the world's circular service supply chains, today announced the formation of a new strategic commercial and product partnership with Baxter Planning (www.baxterplanning.com). The partnership includes joint investment in the two companies' technology roadmaps, a commitment to integrating certain product offerings, and a combined commercial approach.

The partnership is in response to what both companies see as growing industry calls to deliver and manage best-in-class service supply chains. As a result of several macroeconomic factors global supply chain uncertainties, growing demand for sustainable practices, increasing e-waste legislation, the continued move to servitization, as well as higher cost of goods driven by rising interest rates and inflation both companies cite that there has never been more focus on the role that the service supply chains play.

OnProcess and Baxter Planning have aligned views around the need to speed up the digitalization across the three main functions of the service supply chain:

Planning (ensuring inventory levels are available in the right places to meet service-level commitments/SLAs)

(ensuring inventory is delivered efficiently, to customers or other end-users, according to SLAs) and

(ensuring inventory is delivered efficiently, to customers or other end-users, according to SLAs) and Recovering (ensuring that the maximum value is recovered from assets no longer required in the field, whether that inventory is unused, in need of repair/refurbishment/recycling, or for warranty recovery)

And putting Customer Experience at the heart of the service event.

The two companies recognize that to solve the complexities of the service supply chain requires a foundation built on aggregated data, and a platform that integrates and gathers that data from otherwise siloed operational sources. Only then can the three functional areas of Planning, Delivery and Recovery fully work together and provide a seamless view of the whole service supply chain. This results in smarter decisions, frictionless customer experiences, and a circular model that helps drive towards sustainability goals and targets.

With Baxter's long-established record as a leader in the inventory planning market, and OnProcess's reputation as a full-service provider to some of the world's most recognised brands, the two companies have committed to further integrating their respective product offerings, such as Baxter Planning's Prophetfor service parts planning, and OnProcess's Agora platform.

"We are excited to announce this very strategic partnership with Baxter," said Oliver Lemanski, CEO, OnProcess. "Their deep domain expertise in service inventory planning, along with their market-leading software products, makes a natural fit with OnProcess, and in particular our technology platform Agora. We are on a mission to power the world's circular service supply chains across a seamless process flow of Planning, Delivery and Recovery, and to do that we welcome partnerships, such as this with Baxter, to help us deliver on our promise

"OnProcess has an enviable reputation in the service supply chain market, with some of the world's most recognized brands as their clients," stated Chuck Moeling, CEO, Baxter Planning. "As a best-of-breed planning provider, we see only synergy with OnProcess's focus on Delivery and Recovery. We look forward to deepening our relationship and further developing our respective products so we can provide our mutual customers the very best the market has to offer

About OnProcess Technology, Inc.

OnProcess supplies technology and services that power the world's circular service supply chains. Delivering through the Agora platform, OnProcess streamlines processes, maximizes customer lifetime value, and improves 'circular' sustainability goals for many of the world's leading computer, networking, med-tech, wireless, telecommunications, and IT companies. For more information please visit www.onprocess.com.

About Baxter Planning

Founded in 1993, Baxter Planning was built expressly for the service supply chain. Their software is developed based on proven best practices, industry expertise, and a partnership with customers to automate inventory planning. Their Total Cost Optimization methodology replaces spreadsheets and manual processes to deliver the best service level at the lowest possible cost. As a worldwide leader in Service Supply Chain software, Baxter Planning helps customers plan billions in service parts inventory every day. For more information, visit http://www.baxterplanning.com.

