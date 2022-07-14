Addiction Cure Therapeutic Sciences Inc: Biotech Company Expects Preclinical Drug Results on Curing Addiction

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2022 / ACT Sciences (Addiction Cure Therapeutic Sciences Inc) an international Rx solution company targeting drug and alcohol addiction cures and treatments, announced today it expects to receive the results of its first preclinical trial on one of its epigenetic compounds for the treatment of drug addiction within 60 days. Dr. Alex Federation, one of ACT SCIENCES premier scientists and the catalyst for experimenting with Epigenetics said, "much of my career has been spent looking for a cure for cancer and I believe we are on the verge of accomplishing great things in that area. Working with ACT SCIENCES I have seen how some compounds/molecules we experimented with in cancer research could translate into potential addiction cures, so I'm looking forward to seeing our results with great hope and optimism."

Nearly all current treatments for substance abuse target the signaling chemicals neurons use to communicate. In a search of 240 active pharmaceutical programs in the addiction space, nearly all were focused on molecules that directly alter brain-signaling molecules like dopamine and opiate receptors. In contrast ACTS Scientists are exploring the underlying epigenetic causes and are focused on epigenetic or gene regulation as a mechanism to treat the disease.

Jack Levine ACT SCIENCES CEO said "We are excited to see the results of the first epigenetic compound we have submitted for testing and our Scientists are prepared to proceed with a handful of others. Our mission and purpose is to find a cure for drug and alcohol addiction. We have been working hard for 2 years to bring together top scientists to research, develop, and test new breakthrough cures, and we hope our efforts will put an end to the scourge of addiction that is ruining our families hopes, dreams, and lives and destroying the futures of our children and our country".

Over 23 Million People in America suffer from Drug Addiction, and this number has been growing for decades, recently accelerating at unprecedented rates. With fentanyl and other drugs freely moving into our Country, experts are predicting that the U.S. addiction problem will only grow larger and faster than ever before.

About ACT SCIENCES INC - Addiction Cure Therapeutic Sciences Inc. is a biotech firm advancing first in class therapeutics to treat and cure the devastating disease of drug and alcohol addiction. ACT Sciences is committed to discovering life-changing treatments and cures that transform the lives of people struggling with drug and alcohol addiction. The Company is researching and developing products intended to provide long-term benefit or a functional cure for addiction. ACTS' Scientists and Physicians are working towards a FDA approved Rx cure for chemical addiction. Additionally, the Company is presently pursuing a parallel path using compound drugs as a quicker to-market strategy, and test platform to finding a cure. For more information, please visit www.actsciencesinc.com

