Innodata Inc.: Innodata's Rahul Singhal Accepted into Forbes Technology Council

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2022 / Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD), a leading technology company, today announced that Innodata Chief Product Officer Rahul Singhal has been accepted into the Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives.

Singhal was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

"We are honored to welcome Rahul Singhal into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Technology Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

"I am delighted by the invitation to join the Forbes Technology Council," Singhal said. "At Innodata, we are always looking for new avenues to share our expertise on the intricacies of successful AI in hopes of demystifying the technology. I look forward to helping lead the Forbes community to the edge of emerging trends while uncovering best practices for overcoming persistent data and AI challenges."

As a member of the Council, Singhal will work with the Forbes editorial team to share expert insights on Forbes.com. Singhal recently published his first article, In Data-Centric AI, It's All Eyes on the Data. Singhal's future articles can be found under his Forbes Council profile.

About Forbes Councils

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive. For more information about Forbes Technology Council, visit forbestechcouncil.com. To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.

About Innodata

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) is a global data engineering company delivering the promise of AI to many of the world's most prestigious companies. We provide AI-enabled software platforms and managed services for AI data annotation, AI digital transformation, and industry-specific business processes. Our low-code Innodata AI technology platform is at the core of our offerings. In every relationship, we honor our 30+ year legacy delivering the highest quality data and outstanding service to our customers. Visit www.innodata.com to learn more.

