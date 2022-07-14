Media, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - July 14, 2022) - Splinterlands, the leading game on the blockchain according to Dapp Radar, announced that it will be moving forward with a major game update for its ranked battles, drastically expanding the rewards for players.

The long-awaited "Modern and Wild" ranked battle split rollout will be going live in July and is currently undergoing internal testing.

This new model for battles, grown from feedback from Splinterlands' gaming community, will allow for an increased reward system that is fair to both new users and veteran players of the game. The update provides two distinct battle formats and allows players to choose between sets of cards used in gameplay, depending on their card ownership.

Splinterlands CEO, Jesse "Aggroed" Reich, sees this as an exciting step forward.

"We believe separating out these ranked battles will improve gameplay and player experience, especially for our new users," he said. "Ongoing developments like Modern & Wild, based on the feedback of our community, is one of the great advantages of Web 3.0 and building on the blockchain. Our users love that we can be constantly making Splinterlands a better gaming experience for our growing user base, and we are glad to be providing more opportunities for our players from the Splinterlands economic ecosystem."

About Splinterlands:

Splinterlands was founded in 2018 by Jesse Reich and Matt Rosen. Splinterlands, the company's fantasy-themed collectible card game, has 2.4M+ registered users, nearly 1M unique active wallets, and sustains 3-5M blockchain transactions a day. In March, it passed a historic two billion total battle milestone, and there are more than 400,000 daily active users and 12M daily battles. With users in 149 countries communicating in more than 10 languages, Splinterlands is developed and grown with player input in mind and prioritizes their community's ongoing involvement.

Details about the ranked battle categories can be found on the company's blog. Information about the update's release timeline will be available regularly on the Splinterlands Discord server.

Media contact:

Antonella Eljach

antonella@lunapr.io

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/130848