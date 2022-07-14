DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.
/ Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]
Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG
Qingdao / Shanghai / Frankfurt / Hongkong, 14 July 2022 - Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (the "Company" or "Haier Smart Home", D-share 690D.DE, A-share 600690.SH, H-share 06690.HK) today published a mandatory announcement in accordance with applicable trading rules of the Shanghai Stock Exchange and applicable PRC laws in relation to the Completion of Registration of Grant of the 2022 A-Share Option Incentive Scheme.
https://smart-home.haier.com/en/dggg/P020220714689213264580.pdf?appdesc=Announcement%20on%20Completion%20of%20Registration%20of%20Grant%20of%20the%202022%20A%20Share%20Option%20Incentive%20Scheme
14.07.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.
|Haier Industrial Park, Laoshan District
|26610 Qingdao
|China
|Internet:
|smart-home.haier.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1398383 14.07.2022