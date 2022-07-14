Redde Northgate Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

14 July 2022

Redde Northgate plc

("Redde Northgate" or the "Company")

Director/PDMR Shareholding

The Company announces that on 13 July 2022 it made awards of nil cost options over ordinary shares of £0.50 in the Company ("Options") under its Executive Performance Share Plan (the Company's Long Term Incentive Plan or "LTIP") to the following executive directors:

Name Number of Options Awarded Martin Ward, Chief Executive Officer 271,763 Philip Vincent, Chief Finance Officer 175,525

The Options awarded under the LTIP will ordinarily become exercisable on the third anniversary of grant subject to the LTIP rules, the recipient's continued service and the extent to which the performance conditions set for the award are satisfied. There is a holding period of two years after vesting.

Details of the full notification by the Company are set out below.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name



Martin Ward 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status

Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name

Redde Northgate plc b) LEI

213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Nil cost options over ordinary shares of £0.50 each in Redde Northgate plc b) Identification code

GB00B41H7391 c) Nature of the transaction

Grant of nil cost options over ordinary shares of £0.50 each in Redde Northgate plc under the LTIP d) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) £0 271,763 e) Aggregated information





- Aggregated volume





- Price







271,763





£0 f) Date of the transaction

13 July 2022 g) Place of the transaction

Outside trading venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Philip Vincent 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status

Chief Finance Officer b) Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name

Redde Northgate plc b) LEI

213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Nil cost options over ordinary shares of £0.50 each in Redde Northgate plc b) Identification code

GB00B41H7391 c) Nature of the transaction

Grant of nil cost options over ordinary shares of £0.50 each in Redde Northgate plc under the LTIP d) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) £0 175,525 e) Aggregated information





- Aggregated volume





- Price







175,525





£0 f) Date of the transaction

13 July 2022 g) Place of the transaction

Outside trading venue

Shareholding

Further to its announcement on 11 July 2022, the Company confirms that the following awards of ordinary shares of £0.50 in the Company allocated to the executive directors in accordance with the rules of the Company's executive annual bonus scheme for FY22 (EAB) were made on 8 July 2022:

Name Number of shares allocated in accordance with the executive annual bonus for FY22 Martin Ward, Chief Executive Officer 68,747 Philip Vincent, Chief Finance Officer 29,601

