Redde Northgate Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
London, July 14
14 July 2022
Redde Northgate plc
("Redde Northgate" or the "Company")
Director/PDMR Shareholding
The Company announces that on 13 July 2022 it made awards of nil cost options over ordinary shares of £0.50 in the Company ("Options") under its Executive Performance Share Plan (the Company's Long Term Incentive Plan or "LTIP") to the following executive directors:
|Name
|Number of Options Awarded
|Martin Ward, Chief Executive Officer
|271,763
|Philip Vincent, Chief Finance Officer
|175,525
The Options awarded under the LTIP will ordinarily become exercisable on the third anniversary of grant subject to the LTIP rules, the recipient's continued service and the extent to which the performance conditions set for the award are satisfied. There is a holding period of two years after vesting.
Details of the full notification by the Company are set out below.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
Martin Ward
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Executive Officer
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Redde Northgate plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Nil cost options over ordinary shares of £0.50 each in Redde Northgate plc
|b)
|Identification code
|GB00B41H7391
|c)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of nil cost options over ordinary shares of £0.50 each in Redde Northgate plc under the LTIP
|d)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|e)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
271,763
£0
|f)
|Date of the transaction
|13 July 2022
|g)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside trading venue
|1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Philip Vincent
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Finance Officer
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Redde Northgate plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Nil cost options over ordinary shares of £0.50 each in Redde Northgate plc
|b)
|Identification code
|GB00B41H7391
|c)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of nil cost options over ordinary shares of £0.50 each in Redde Northgate plc under the LTIP
|d)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|e)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
175,525
£0
|f)
|Date of the transaction
|13 July 2022
|g)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside trading venue
Shareholding
Further to its announcement on 11 July 2022, the Company confirms that the following awards of ordinary shares of £0.50 in the Company allocated to the executive directors in accordance with the rules of the Company's executive annual bonus scheme for FY22 (EAB) were made on 8 July 2022:
|Name
|Number of shares allocated in accordance with the executive annual bonus for FY22
|Martin Ward, Chief Executive Officer
|68,747
|Philip Vincent, Chief Finance Officer
|29,601
For further information, please contact:
|Redde Northgate plc
|James Kerton, Company Secretary
james.kerton@reddenorthgate.com