Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 14.07.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 663 internationalen Medien
Kaufchance: Kurz vor dem nächsten großen Ausbruch?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0YAV3 ISIN: GB00B41H7391 Ticker-Symbol: 21W 
Frankfurt
14.07.22
09:02 Uhr
4,000 Euro
+0,060
+1,52 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
REDDE NORTHGATE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
REDDE NORTHGATE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,9004,04016:55
PR Newswire
14.07.2022 | 16:46
47 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Redde Northgate Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Redde Northgate Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, July 14

14 July 2022

Redde Northgate plc

("Redde Northgate" or the "Company")

Director/PDMR Shareholding

The Company announces that on 13 July 2022 it made awards of nil cost options over ordinary shares of £0.50 in the Company ("Options") under its Executive Performance Share Plan (the Company's Long Term Incentive Plan or "LTIP") to the following executive directors:

NameNumber of Options Awarded
Martin Ward, Chief Executive Officer271,763
Philip Vincent, Chief Finance Officer175,525

The Options awarded under the LTIP will ordinarily become exercisable on the third anniversary of grant subject to the LTIP rules, the recipient's continued service and the extent to which the performance conditions set for the award are satisfied. There is a holding period of two years after vesting.

Details of the full notification by the Company are set out below.

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name

Martin Ward
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
Chief Executive Officer
b)Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Name
Redde Northgate plc
b)LEI
213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentNil cost options over ordinary shares of £0.50 each in Redde Northgate plc
b)Identification code
GB00B41H7391
c)Nature of the transaction
Grant of nil cost options over ordinary shares of £0.50 each in Redde Northgate plc under the LTIP
d)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£0271,763
e)Aggregated information


- Aggregated volume


- Price



271,763


£0
f)Date of the transaction
13 July 2022
g)Place of the transaction
Outside trading venue

1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name
Philip Vincent
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
Chief Finance Officer
b)Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Name
Redde Northgate plc
b)LEI
213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentNil cost options over ordinary shares of £0.50 each in Redde Northgate plc
b)Identification code
GB00B41H7391
c)Nature of the transaction
Grant of nil cost options over ordinary shares of £0.50 each in Redde Northgate plc under the LTIP
d)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£0175,525
e)Aggregated information


- Aggregated volume


- Price



175,525


£0
f)Date of the transaction
13 July 2022
g)Place of the transaction
Outside trading venue

Shareholding

Further to its announcement on 11 July 2022, the Company confirms that the following awards of ordinary shares of £0.50 in the Company allocated to the executive directors in accordance with the rules of the Company's executive annual bonus scheme for FY22 (EAB) were made on 8 July 2022:

NameNumber of shares allocated in accordance with the executive annual bonus for FY22
Martin Ward, Chief Executive Officer68,747
Philip Vincent, Chief Finance Officer29,601

For further information, please contact:

Redde Northgate plc
James Kerton, Company Secretary
james.kerton@reddenorthgate.com
REDDE NORTHGATE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.