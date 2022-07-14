Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it is advising Voff Premium Pet Food (Voff), a portfolio company of Systematic Growth, on its pending sale to Axcel. Voff is a leading European platform in the premium natural pet food segment, comprising nine strong brands across eight business units. The transaction is being led by Will Bain, Ryan Budlong, Konstantin Molinari and Ruben Pinheiro of the Harris Williams Consumer Group.

"The Voff management team has built an extraordinary platform for growth in one of the most attractive and fastest growing sub-segments in pet food," said Will Bain, a managing director at Harris Williams. "We are honored to be working with the Voff team and to have the opportunity to build on our strong momentum in the pet sector. In Axcel, they have a fantastic partner to continue to advance their leading position across Europe, and we look forward to following their continued success."

Mårten Bernow, CEO of Voff, added, "The experience and deep understanding Harris Williams has of the pet sector was a clear differentiator when we selected them to work with us. Their hands-on and detailed approach was invaluable; they delivered on all of the promises they made. On behalf of the full team at Voff, we are incredibly grateful for their support."

Fredrik Svedberg, partner at Systematic Growth, added, "The quality of advice and insight provided by Harris Williams was exceptional, and their work ethic was phenomenal right from the very start to the final negotiations. It has been a pleasure working with them in helping deliver this strong outcome."

Voff is a leading European producer of natural premium pet food. Since its founding in 2014, Voff has continued to strengthen its foothold across Europe, and today consists of nine strong main brands that are produced and sold across the continent. Voff believes in natural, premium pet food and sells a wide range of products from raw pet food (BARF) to natural air-dried treats, natural pet supplements, chews and high-quality bird food across various channels, online and offline. Voff is headquartered in Stockholm and has revenues of approximately 1 billion SEK.

Systematic Growth was founded by serial entrepreneur Ashkan Pouya and partners, with the vision to build globally leading companies in a systematic manner within selected sectors. It is based in Stockholm.

Axcel is a Nordic private equity fund working to create value that lasts long after the exit, which requires more than just capital. With its strong focus on leading Nordic companies in the industrials and business services, technology, consumer, and healthcare sectors, Axcel creates success through a combination of their team's network and experience paired with a systematic, growth-oriented value creation approach. Over the last 25 years, Axcel has raised six funds with cumulative capital commitments of €2.8 billion. These funds have made 68 platform investments, with more than 150 add-on investments and 49 exits.

