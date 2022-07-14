Sollensys Corp.: Sollensys Launches Worldwide Affiliate Marketing Program

Company to utilize Awin platform for direct-to-consumer outreach

PALM BAY, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2022 / Sollensys Corp (OTCQB:SOLS), one of the top cyber security companies specializing in data security built on blockchain technology, today announced that it has contracted with Awin, a network of over 241,000 active affiliate partners around the world, to launch Sollensys' official affiliate based direct-to-consumer marketing program. Sollensys' storage space provides users with an immutable and virtually indestructible secure online safe storage space for a consumer's important personal documents, images, and videos.

Affiliate marketing is a form of online advertising in which Sollensys financially rewards its affiliate partners for each subscription obtained through the affiliate's own marketing efforts. In the affiliate model, consumers are directed from the marketing affiliates' website, advertising link, email, or newsletter to the Sollensys signup page to register for a Sollensys blockchain based online data storage space, earning a commission on every successful signup.

Sollensys provides banners, creative content, special offers, coupons and other marketing materials to the affiliates. Affiliates then share the offering on their personal social media channels like Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, TikTok, or on their own websites. Social media influencers are able to post in a blog, a banner, a newsletter, on YouTube, or any combination of methods and earn revenues for referrals. This can be an exceptionally powerful tool for marketing to Gen Z clients and millennials.

Sollensys created a new website, Sollensium, for its affiliates including a very informative three-minute video that explains what blockchain is and its value to the consumer. Visitors are also offered a free 30 day trial account (credit card required) at:



https://www.sollensium.com



By utilizing the Awin platform, Sollensys can take advantage of 17 existing and well-established marketing verticals including more than 4,000 affiliates promoting in the finance sector, 95,000 affiliates promoting in the retail and entertainment sectors, 32,000 affiliates promoting in the technology sector, and more than 9,500 affiliates promoting in the travel sector, as well as other sectors. The Awin network generated 194 million sales in 2021 totaling $16 billion in affiliate revenues.

"This is a significant step for our company," said Don Beavers, CEO of Sollensys. "After four months of planning, preparation, and integration, we have launched our direct-to-consumer affiliate program. It is tested and ready. Our company's previous focus has been servicing corporate and enterprise level clients. That said, our long-term goal has never been about accolades or a stellar client list. At the heart of what we do, what we feel is our purpose, is the democratization of technology and the integration of difficult to understand and previously high-cost software tools into the lives of ordinary consumers."

"We believe that the potential benefits of our affiliate marketing program are substantial for the company and its shareholders," Mr. Beavers continued. "By joining an established network with an existing affiliate base, we have been able to reduce our own current marketing costs quickly and significantly. With the reductions in personnel and by eliminating some outside marketing costs, we expect to reduce our marketing expenditures by nearly $2 million over the next 12 months."

Sollensys also hopes to benefit from the affiliate marketing program by widening its account base to lessen reliance on fewer, larger clients and create a more stable revenue stream, greater brand recognition, and improved cash flow with the monthly recurring subscription revenues.

For information about earning referral revenues as an affiliate, please contact Sollensys.

About Sollensys

Sollensys Corp is a math, science, technology, and engineering solutions company offering products that ensure its clients' data integrity through collection, storage, and transmission. Our innovative flagship product is the Blockchain Archive Server, a turnkey, off-the-shelf, blockchain solution that works with virtually any hardware and software combinations currently used in commerce, without the need to replace or eliminate any part of the client's data security that is being utilized. The Company recently introduced its second product offering-the Regional Service Center which offers small businesses the same state of the art technology previously available only to large or very well-funded companies.

For more information please visit: https://www.sollensys.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain information in this press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included herein are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "potential," "continue" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors, risks and uncertainties are discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). You should carefully consider these factors, risks and uncertainties described in, and other information contained in, the reports we file with or furnish to the SEC before making any investment decision with respect to our securities. Readers should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. The Company is under no obligation (and expressly disclaim any such obligation) to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

