The Global Self-injections Market is projected to reach USD 86,009.00 million by 2027 from USD 41,757.64 million in 2021, at a CAGR 12.79% during the forecast period.
Key Findings:
- The Americas Self-injections Market size was estimated at USD 14,480.50 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 15,973.70 million in 2022, at a CAGR 12.26% to reach USD 28,987.16 million by 2027.
- The Asia-Pacific Self-injections Market size was estimated at USD 11,116.51 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 12,557.66 million in 2022, at a CAGR 13.14% to reach USD 23,321.48 million by 2027.
- The Europe, Middle East Africa Self-injections Market size was estimated at USD 16,160.62 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 18,199.61 million in 2022, at a CAGR 13.03% to reach USD 33,700.35 million by 2027.
Market Segmentation Coverage:
The years 2019 and 2020 are considered historical years, 2021 as the base year, 2022 as the estimated year, and years from 2023 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.
The report categorizes the self-injections to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:
Type:
- Auto-Injectors
- Needle-free Injectors
- Pen Injectors
- Wearable Injectors
Usage:
- Disposable
- Reusable
Distribution Channel:
- Hospital Pharmacies
- Online Pharmacies
- Private Clinics
Therapeutic Areas Application:
- Autoimmune Diseases
- AIDS
- Allergies
- Cancer
- Irritable Bowel Disorders
- Multiple Sclerosis
- Psoriasis
- Emergency Drugs
- Anaphylactic Socks
- Migraine
- Hormone Replacement Therapies
- Beta-Interferon
- Erythropoietin
- Follicle Stimulating Hormone
- Heparin
- Insulin
- Parathyroid Hormone
- Parkinson's
Company Profiles:
- AbbVie Inc.
- Antares Pharma, Inc.
- Baxter International, Inc.
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- Credence MedSystems, Inc.
- DALI Medical Devices
- Eli Lilly and Company
- Enable Injections, Inc.
- Gerresheimer AG
- Insulet Corporation
- Owen Mumford Limited
- PenJet Corporation
- Pfizer Inc.
- PharmaJet, Inc.
- Recipharm AB
- SCHOTT AG
- SHL Group
- Terumo Corporation
- West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.
- Wilhelm Haselmeier GmbH Co. KG
- Ypsomed Group
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Segmentation Coverage
1.3. Years Considered for the Study
1.4. Currency Pricing
1.5. Language
1.6. Limitations
1.7. Assumptions
1.8. Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
3. Market Overview
4. Americas Self-injections Market
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Argentina
4.3. Brazil
4.4. Canada
4.5. Mexico
4.6. United States
5. Asia-Pacific Self-injections Market
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Australia
5.3. China
5.4. India
5.5. Indonesia
5.6. Japan
5.7. Malaysia
5.8. Philippines
5.9. Singapore
5.10. South Korea
5.11. Taiwan
5.12. Thailand
6. Europe, Middle East Africa Self-injections Market
6.1. Introduction
6.2. France
6.3. Germany
6.4. Italy
6.5. Netherlands
6.6. Qatar
6.7. Russia
6.8. Saudi Arabia
6.9. South Africa
6.10. Spain
6.11. United Arab Emirates
6.12. United Kingdom
7. Company Usability Profiles
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
