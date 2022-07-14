The "Self-injections Market Intelligence Report Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Self-injections Market is projected to reach USD 86,009.00 million by 2027 from USD 41,757.64 million in 2021, at a CAGR 12.79% during the forecast period.

Key Findings:

The Americas Self-injections Market size was estimated at USD 14,480.50 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 15,973.70 million in 2022, at a CAGR 12.26% to reach USD 28,987.16 million by 2027.

The Asia-Pacific Self-injections Market size was estimated at USD 11,116.51 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 12,557.66 million in 2022, at a CAGR 13.14% to reach USD 23,321.48 million by 2027.

The Europe, Middle East Africa Self-injections Market size was estimated at USD 16,160.62 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 18,199.61 million in 2022, at a CAGR 13.03% to reach USD 33,700.35 million by 2027.

Market Segmentation Coverage:

The years 2019 and 2020 are considered historical years, 2021 as the base year, 2022 as the estimated year, and years from 2023 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.

The report categorizes the self-injections to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Type:

Auto-Injectors

Needle-free Injectors

Pen Injectors

Wearable Injectors

Usage:

Disposable

Reusable

Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Private Clinics

Therapeutic Areas Application:

Autoimmune Diseases AIDS Allergies Cancer Irritable Bowel Disorders Multiple Sclerosis Psoriasis

Emergency Drugs Anaphylactic Socks Migraine

Hormone Replacement Therapies Beta-Interferon Erythropoietin Follicle Stimulating Hormone Heparin Insulin Parathyroid Hormone Parkinson's



Company Profiles:

AbbVie Inc.

Antares Pharma, Inc.

Baxter International, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Credence MedSystems, Inc.

DALI Medical Devices

Eli Lilly and Company

Enable Injections, Inc.

Gerresheimer AG

Insulet Corporation

Owen Mumford Limited

PenJet Corporation

Pfizer Inc.

PharmaJet, Inc.

Recipharm AB

SCHOTT AG

SHL Group

Terumo Corporation

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

Wilhelm Haselmeier GmbH Co. KG

Ypsomed Group

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Segmentation Coverage

1.3. Years Considered for the Study

1.4. Currency Pricing

1.5. Language

1.6. Limitations

1.7. Assumptions

1.8. Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Overview

4. Americas Self-injections Market

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Argentina

4.3. Brazil

4.4. Canada

4.5. Mexico

4.6. United States

5. Asia-Pacific Self-injections Market

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Australia

5.3. China

5.4. India

5.5. Indonesia

5.6. Japan

5.7. Malaysia

5.8. Philippines

5.9. Singapore

5.10. South Korea

5.11. Taiwan

5.12. Thailand

6. Europe, Middle East Africa Self-injections Market

6.1. Introduction

6.2. France

6.3. Germany

6.4. Italy

6.5. Netherlands

6.6. Qatar

6.7. Russia

6.8. Saudi Arabia

6.9. South Africa

6.10. Spain

6.11. United Arab Emirates

6.12. United Kingdom

7. Company Usability Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g9af8y

