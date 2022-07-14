Montel Williams to Visit New Cannapreneur Partners Dispensary, Joint Operations, in Rowley, MA

WESTBOROUGH, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2022 / Cannapreneur Partners flagship dispensary, Joint Operations out of Rowley, MA, is working hard to raise awareness on the natural benefits and wellness that cannabis can bring to our nation's veterans. Nationally-renowned TV-Host, Actor, Speaker, and Veteran Montel Williams, will be visiting the new Rowley Joint Operations dispensary on July 14 to help our team with this goal.

Montel will be Live streaming from the Joint Operations Rowley Location right before the doors open officially, from 6:15 PM to 6:45 PM EST. He will be talking about:

The Rowley grand opening, which he will be attending on August 20th for a live meet and greet from 12:00 PM - 3:00 PM. The event goes from 12:00 PM - 6:00 PM EST. Why he chose to get involved in the cannabis industry. His Inspire cannabis line. How cannabis has helped with his personal wellness.

This will be live-streamed on Joint Operations Facebook and Instagram , as well as Montel's "Let's Be Blunt" platforms.

In an effort to raise more awareness on cannabis wellness and education, The Joint Operations team is having Mr. Williams over for a celebrity pop up visit. He shares the same direction and synergy, making him the perfect guest to help propel the East Coast cannabis revolution. It is through partnerships such as this that the company hopes to usher in a new era of accessible, quality cannabis products.

Williams began his professional career in the United States Marine Corp and was the first black Marine selected to the Naval Academy Prep School to then go on to graduate from the United States Naval Academy and be commissioned a Naval Officer. Williams earned a degree in general engineering and a minor in international security affairs. He also earned a degree from the Defense Language Institute in Russian and Mandarin Chinese. While serving in the military Williams was the recipient of two Meritorious Service Medals, two Navy Commendation Medals, two Navy Achievement Medals and various other military awards and citations.

In 1999, Williams was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis (MS). This would eventually lead to the founding of "Inspire by Montel", which offers cannabis vape products that he has used to manage his symptoms. For nearly 23 years, Williams has been a popular advocate for cannabis law reform. He has partnered with Freshly Baked, a recreational cannabis company based in Taunton, who will be visiting the Joint Operations location as well.

When asked about his thoughts on having Montel Williams visit the Rowley dispensary, Founding Partner Bill Duggan stated: "It's great to have a former veteran, just like myself, come and help us raise awareness on cannabis wellness and education. This event is going to be a huge stepping stone for us, and I think having Mr. Williams is really going to bring a new level of direction and inspiration to our organization."

On August 20th, Joint Operations will be celebrating the official grand opening of its new Rowley dispensary location. This 21+ event will be featuring an array of celebrity guests to help raise awareness, and Montel Williams may be attending as well.

If you would like to learn more about the upcoming Rowley, MA Grand Opening as well as other Joint Operations events, please visit our events page here: www.jointoperations.com/events-one

Live Stream Link: https://www.facebook.com/events/1083636212267497/

ABOUT CANNAPRENEUR PARTNERS

Cannapreneur Partners is the place for cannabis business owners. We are building a vertically integrated cannabis company on the east coast and are looking for entrepreneurs who'd like to be a part of the Cannapreneur family of businesses.

ABOUT JOINT OPERATIONS

Joint Operations, a subsidiary of Cannapreneur Partners is a series of adult-use dispensaries, owned and operated by U.S. military veterans that bring the benefits of the cannabis plant to the public. We are focused on wellness and education while creating a fun and comfortable environment for all.

