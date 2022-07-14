The "Europe Battery Energy Storage System Market Size, Share Industry Trends Analysis Report By Ownership, By Battery Type, By Energy Capacity, By Connection, By Application, By Country and Growth Forecast, 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Battery Energy Storage System Market is expected to witness market growth of 24.6% CAGR during the forecast period (2021 2027).

Some of the growth catalysts for the battery energy storage system market are rising demand for grid energy storage systems as a result of ongoing grid modernization, increasing adoption of lithium-ion batteries in the renewable energy sector, and the growing trend of adopting a low-carbon and fossil-fuel-free economy, as well as the ongoing renewable energy revolution.

On the other hand, the substantial capital cost necessary to build battery energy storage devices is expected to act as the key barrier to the growth of the market during the forecasting period.

A surge in the number of rural electrification projects around the world increased demand for continuous power supply, due to the rise in the number of data centers, and declined lithium-ion battery prices are expected to create significant opportunities for the deployment of battery energy storage systems in the coming years. However, producers of battery energy storage systems face hurdles due to variables such as the difficulty of placing battery energy storage systems on islands or in isolated places, lithium-ion battery overheating, and lithium-ion battery aging.

In the region, national governments have set important goals to accelerate the 'green wave' created by disruptions in industrial processes. In August 2020, for example, ABB announced a partnership with Zenob Energy Limited, a BESS producer, to develop an advanced traction power solution for UK railways. The goal of the partnership is to build a 25 kilovolt (kV) rail traction power system that is expected to deliver output by converting power from batteries to provide trains with a continuous power supply.

In addition, the large carbon reduction objectives set forth by regional organizations like the European Commission and national governments are expected to help the regional market to expand. Moreover, diverse variety of encouraging renewable deployment goals and energy security regulations is expected to help the regional market in the long run.

The Germany market dominated the Europe Battery Energy Storage System Market by Country in 2020, and is expected to continue to be a dominant market till 2027; thereby, achieving a market value of $812.7 million by 2027. The UK market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 23.6% during 2021 2027. Additionally, the France market is expected to witness a CAGR of 25.5% during 2021 2027.

Key Market Players

General Electric (GE) Co.

Honeywell International, Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

Hitachi, Ltd.

Siemens AG

Johnson Controls International PLC

Toshiba Corporation

LG Energy Solutions Ltd.

Samsung SDI Co., Ltd.

Scope of the Study

By Ownership

Utility-Owned

Third-Party Owned

Customer-Owned

By Battery Type

Lithium-Ion Batteries

Advanced Lead-Acid Batteries

Flow Batteries

Others

By Energy Capacity

Above 500 MWh

Between 100 to 500 MWh

Below 100 MWh

By Connection type

On-grid

Off-grid

By Application

Utility

Commercial

Residential

By Country

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3lq82m

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220714005764/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900