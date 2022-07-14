US HealthCenter's PredictiMed Receives Another Validation from Validation Institute for it's Risk Burden Calculator

ROSEVILLE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2022 / Today on behalf of Validation Institute, US HealthCenter (USHC) and its PredictiMed AI Predictive Modeling Analytics Engine has been validated again and issued another stamp of approval.

US HealthCenter is an AI based Software as a Service (SaaS) personalized, predictive medicine analytics and population health management business, located in Milwaukee, WI. This most recent Validation is for the PredictiMed AI Risk Burden Calculator. The output of this risk model also calculates potential medical claims cost, or Risk Burden, of the population. The USHC calculator uses valid estimates of the disease incidence and cost (Risk Burden) of 12 illnesses. These illnesses are the focus of USHC's risk reduction programs, whose goal is to improve health status and reduce health plan expenses.

USHC was honored to receive its first validation in 2015 when the Institute validated PredictiMedAI's "ability to identify and lower pre disease high risk level for 13 conditions, which may lead to 80 to 93% higher use of ER and hospital services". USHC has also been the recipient of the Institute's highest level Health Value Award for Care Navigation (Gold Level - 2019) and Population Health Management (Gold Level - 2020).

USHC provides services to employers, health plans, health systems, Third Party Administrators, Coalitions and Government institutions. With clients in all 50 states, the Company's on-going mission is the improvement of health outcomes, reduction of chronic disease incidence, as well as direct and indirect healthcare costs. US HealthCenter's PredictiMed new generation Predictive Modeling Analytics Engine and an early preventive and preemptive intervention was evaluated by the CI Validation Institute and validated as to its predictive accuracy and presymptomatic intervention and its ability to provide primary guarantee of positive outcomes to it's clients.

"Our mission is the prevention and management of disease using industry leading health management science technology and advocacy. The recognition by Validation Institute of all facets of our model certifies we are on par with our mission and the hard work our team has spent to bring personal predictive health to the market", said Gavin Quinnies, CEO and Co-Founder.

USHC has developed its proprietary predictive AI software platform integrating big data and cloud computing into a (SaaS) model to assist employers, consumers, health plans, providers and insurers in the identification and management of pre-disease, disease and end stage disease states and associated medical costs across the entire continuum of care. USHC's business intelligence solution utilizes integrated data to identify health risks, treatment gaps and inefficiencies and applies practical, clinically validated solutions to the medical management process in order to improve quality and lower costs.

Validation Institute's goal is to help organizations involved in population health - from Health Plans to Employers to Vendors - adhere to the highest standards of validity, allowing them to compete on the basis of integrity and performance rather than hyperbole. The Validation Institute will impartially challenge the status quo of typical population health outcomes measurement, with the objective of impacting how the industry establishes its credibility. Visit https://www.validationinstitute.com to learn more.

