Greystone & Co: Greystone Places $22.5 Million in Financing for Harbert Management's Senior Housing Properties in Nebraska

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2022 / Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, placed $22.5 million in bank financing to refinance a portfolio of two senior housing properties. The transaction was originated by Cary Tremper, Matt Miller, and Tyler Armstrong of Greystone, on behalf of Harbert Senior Housing Fund I, L.P.

Both operated by Frontier since March 2021, the freestanding memory care communities are located in Lincoln and Omaha, NE respectively.

"Our team has the deep resources and financing expertise needed to solve for clients' capital needs at every stage of the property cycle," said Cary Tremper, Head of Greystone's Senior Housing Capital Markets Team. "We are thrilled to have helped Harbert refinance its two memory care communities in Nebraska, and look forward to working with them again in the future."

"The Greystone team understood our needs and were exceptional about getting us the right financing for the success of these communities," said Trent Johnson, Senior Managing Director at Harbert Management Corporation. "We couldn't be more pleased with the outcome."

About Greystone

Greystone is a private national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greystone.com.

About Harbert Management Corporation

Harbert Management Corporation ("HMC") is an alternative asset manager with approximately $8.0 billion in Regulatory Assets Under Management as of February 28, 2022. Formed in 1993, the firm is privately owned and serves foundations and endowments, fund of funds, pension funds, financial institutions, insurance companies, family offices, and high net worth individuals across multiple asset classes. Investment strategies include European and U.S. real estate, seniors housing, U.S. growth capital, credit solutions, infrastructure, and absolute return funds. For additional information about HMC visit, www.harbert.net.

