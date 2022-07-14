Pangaea General Management Secures Deal With Rebel Mining Company, Bridging the Gap Between Energy, Infrastructure, and Data Center Operations

Pangaea General Management has agreed to provide capital and resources, in a private deal valued at $250 million, for Rebel Mining Company's expansion of US-based data center operations to over 750 Megawatts.

JACKSON, WY / ACCESSWIRE/ July 14, 2022 / Pangaea General Management, based in Jackson, Wyoming, has expanded its investment portfolio into data center services through its deal with Rebel Mining Company.

This deal marks Pangaea's third in a series of related investments that include an energy company, Amalgamated Energy Assets, and a data center infrastructure manufacturer, Meridian Mobile Data Centers. The addition of Rebel Mining Company, an operator of data centers and colocation services, creates a synergy that bridges the gap between energy, infrastructure, and operations, allowing rapid expansion for each of their independent entities.

Pangaea General Management, led by seasoned Chicago investor Thomas Guel, is an investment firm focusing its efforts on emerging markets and renewable technologies in the energy sector and related industries. Pangaea strives to add value through strategic investments that create symbiotic relationships. This approach has led to the successful alliance of Amalgamated Energy Assets, Meridian Mobile Data Centers, and Rebel Mining Company, positioning them for rapid expansion.

Mr. Guel of Pangaea noted "I've been thoroughly impressed by Mason LeGrange's leadership ability and dedication to excellence. These guys are going places and I'm excited to be a part of it."

