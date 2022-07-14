Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 14.07.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 663 internationalen Medien
Kaufchance: Kurz vor dem nächsten großen Ausbruch?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
14.07.2022 | 21:32
59 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Pangaea General Management Secures Deal With Rebel Mining Company, Bridging the Gap Between Energy, Infrastructure, and Data Center Operations

Pangaea General Management has agreed to provide capital and resources, in a private deal valued at $250 million, for Rebel Mining Company's expansion of US-based data center operations to over 750 Megawatts.

JACKSON, WY / ACCESSWIRE/ July 14, 2022 / Pangaea General Management, based in Jackson, Wyoming, has expanded its investment portfolio into data center services through its deal with Rebel Mining Company.

This deal marks Pangaea's third in a series of related investments that include an energy company, Amalgamated Energy Assets, and a data center infrastructure manufacturer, Meridian Mobile Data Centers. The addition of Rebel Mining Company, an operator of data centers and colocation services, creates a synergy that bridges the gap between energy, infrastructure, and operations, allowing rapid expansion for each of their independent entities.

To learn more about Pangaea General Management, visit https://Pangaeagm.com

Pangaea, Thursday, July 14, 2022, Press release picture

Pangaea General Management, led by seasoned Chicago investor Thomas Guel, is an investment firm focusing its efforts on emerging markets and renewable technologies in the energy sector and related industries. Pangaea strives to add value through strategic investments that create symbiotic relationships. This approach has led to the successful alliance of Amalgamated Energy Assets, Meridian Mobile Data Centers, and Rebel Mining Company, positioning them for rapid expansion.

Mr. Guel of Pangaea noted "I've been thoroughly impressed by Mason LeGrange's leadership ability and dedication to excellence. These guys are going places and I'm excited to be a part of it."

About Pangaea General Management:

Pangaea General Management provides investment capital and resources to companies in the energy and technology industries. For more information, visit https://Pangaeagm.com

CONTACT: press@pangaeagm.com

SOURCE: Pangaea General Management



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/708633/Pangaea-General-Management-Secures-Deal-With-Rebel-Mining-Company-Bridging-the-Gap-Between-Energy-Infrastructure-and-Data-Center-Operations

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.