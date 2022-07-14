Coquitlam, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 14, 2022) - Captiva Verde Wellness Corp. (CSE: PWR) (OTC Pink: CPIVF) (the "Company or Captiva") is pleased to announce that it has appointed James Martin as Chairman of the Captiva Verde - New Brunswick Asset Advisory Board.

Mr. Martin has impeccable credentials directly related to the Company's undisputed 100% ownership of infrastructure assets in New Brunswick that include a 200-acre organic qualified farming property, 36,000 square feet of refurbished buildings and facilities, six (6) Million-gallon water reservoir, Health Canada approved security systems and security fencing, all together valued at a replacement cost of over CAD $11.8 Million. Captiva Verde owns these assets 100% debt-free.

Mr. Martin is a highly respected leader in the New Brunswick construction industry with over 40 years of top-level, large project experience. He holds Gold Seal Certification from the Construction Association of Canada and is Red Seal qualified in electrical contracting. Some significant projects completed by Mr. Martin in New Brunswick and Alberta include:

Construction of the original Organigram Cannabis facility in Moncton, NB

Construction of the Enbridge Gas System in NB (over 80KM of underground main pipeline)

Complete rebuild of the Moncton, NB Airport runway

Completion of the Suncor aviation runway in Alberta

Construction of the McAllister Park Subdivision in Riverview NB

Construction of the White Birch Subdivision in Lower Coverdale NB

Completion of the Captiva Verde Cannabis Facility

Jeff Ciachurski, CEO of Captiva Verde states: "We are deeply honoured to have a business leader of the calibre and experience as Mr. Martin. James knows the infrastructure industry in Canada very well and is especially aware of the nuances within the New Brunswick real estate industry. Mr. Martin is the very first experienced business leader Captiva has had in New Brunswick. James is an essential team player and a respected leader throughout New Brunswick."

The Company granted Mr. Martin two (2) million share purchase options exercisable at a price of $0.04 per share for a period of 3 years.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

"Jeff Ciachurski"

Jeffrey Ciachurski

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Cell: (949) 903-5906

E-mail: westernwind@shaw.ca

