Tucson, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - July 14, 2022) - Western Harmonics has announced the launch of its new collection of solar-powered fan systems that offer an affordable and sustainable alternative to electric fans. The current focus on sustainability, energy security, and increase in utility bills in light of record inflation levels has led to greater demand for solar-powered equipment. The global solar power market is expected to grow from $184.03 billion in 2021 to $293.18 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 6.9% in the forecast period 2021-2028.

Solar-powered equipment significantly reduces energy costs as it is powered by free energy from the sun. During the summer months, air conditioning bills can increase dramatically, with air conditioning units running for most of the day to keep the home cool.

Solar-powered fans are ideal for use in outhouses, greenhouses, and barns as they do not depend on energy from the grid. They also serve as an alternative power source for those who are traveling or camping, living in remote rural areas, or in disaster-stricken areas like those affected by floods or hurricanes.

Western Harmonics, a market leader in the design and assembly of solar-powered equipment, embarked on its journey in the industry with the production of a solar-powered mini cooler in 2013. It now produces a wide range of solar-powered fans, battery-powered fans, standalone battery packs, and coolers for both US and international markets.

Western Harmonics has been able to make significant savings whilst manufacturing its equipment and passes these savings on to its customers through global cooperation and the sourcing of components from overseas suppliers. The firm has several industry firsts to its credit, including being the first to make multi-fan kits and the first USB solar-powered fan kits in the world.

Chris Woyewodzic, co-founder and CEO of Western Harmonics, said, "We are launching several new products with superior design and performance that we are offering to our customers. We have about 1000 units in stock and will be able to make deliveries of all the pre-orders from our customers who have waited patiently to get fans that offer better speed and performance when compared to others that are available in the market. We plan to set up a factory here in the US so that we will have adequate supplies to cater to the needs of our customers in light of the growing demand for our products here and from international markets. The demand for solar-powered products has increased considerably due to concerns about power security and inflation."

