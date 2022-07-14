LightPath Technologies, Inc.: Micro Core by Seek Thermal Wins 2022 Best of Sensors Award Using LightPath's Optical Assembly

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2022 / LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH), ("LightPath" or the "Company"), a leading vertically integrated global manufacturer and integrator of proprietary optical and infrared technologies is pleased to announce that its partner, Seek Thermal, won the 2022 Best of Sensors award in the opticals and cameras category for its Micro Core Product. Micro Core uses an optical system designed and produced by LightPath for their specific needs.

For over two decades, the Best of Sensors Awards has shone a spotlight on the best and most innovative products, technologies, teams, and people in the sensors industry. Presented by Sensors Converge and Fierce Electronics, the goal of the awards program is to honor and promote wide recognition of the industry's most transformative technologies and teams.

Micro Core is a high-performance thermal sensor in a market-leading size footprint. Designed for small form factor, low power and lightweight applications, the Micro Core delivers high-end thermal capabilities, accuracy and performance that is unmatched in its price range.

Mike Muench, CEO and President of Seek Thermal, said, "Micro Core furthers Seek's mission to make thermal imaging a part of everyday life. Innovative design, high performance, small size and low price allow integration into a wide variety of applications. LightPath is a key partner with Seek to bring Micro Core to the market."

Commenting on the award, Sam Rubin, CEO of LightPath said, "We are proud of our partner's accomplishment and we believe this helps to validate the work we do to bring value-added solutions to customers' needs. Our domain expertise allows us to produce innovative design solutions to meet complex customer needs."

About Seek Thermal:

The company was founded in 2012 by two industry pioneering scientists, Bill Parrish, PhD, and Tim Fitzgibbons, PhD, who spent 40 years advancing the state of military and professional-grade thermal imaging technology. Following their previous two companies, Amber Engineering and Indigo Systems, each with successful acquisitions, Seek Thermal is their third venture with the mission to make thermal imaging a part of everyday life.

An unseen world of energy surrounds us. We only see some of it with our eyes, light from a source of energy reflected on objects around us. But even though we can't see it, all objects produce or retain heat. When viewed through a Seek Thermal camera, this world of heat can be converted to images, providing important information useful in solving everyday problems that are otherwise invisible to the naked eye. Seek thermal imaging lets you see the world of heat instead of the world of light.

About LightPath Technologies:

LightPath Technologies, Inc. is a leading global, vertically integrated provider of optics, photonics and infrared solutions for the industrial, commercial, defense, telecommunications, and medical industries. LightPath designs and manufactures proprietary optical and infrared components including molded glass aspheric lenses and assemblies, custom molded glass freeform lenses, infrared lenses and thermal imaging assemblies, fused fiber collimators, and proprietary Black DiamondTM ("BD6") chalcogenide-based glass lenses. LightPath also offers custom optical assemblies, including full engineering design support. The Company is headquartered in Orlando, Florida, with manufacturing and sales offices in Latvia and China.

LightPath's wholly-owned subsidiary, ISP Optics Corporation, manufactures a full range of infrared products from high performance MWIR and LWIR lenses and lens assemblies. ISP's infrared lens assembly product line includes athermal lens systems used in cooled and un-cooled thermal imaging cameras. Manufacturing is performed in-house to provide precision optical components including spherical, aspherical and diffractive coated infrared lenses. ISP's optics processes allow it to manufacture its products from all important types of infrared materials and crystals. Manufacturing processes include CNC grinding and CNC polishing, diamond turning, continuous and conventional polishing, optical contacting and advanced coating technologies.

For more information on LightPath and its businesses, please visit www.lightpath.com.

