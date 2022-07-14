Liberated Syndication, Inc.: Libsyn to Transition Alice Registry Customers to Pair

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2022 / With the discontinuation of Alice's Registry services, Liberated Syndication Inc. ("Libsyn"), the leading 'Podcasting As A Service' platform, today announced that Libsyn's Pair Domains will set up new customer accounts for existing Alice's Registry customers.

Pair is Libsyn's leading domains and web hosting platform. For more than 20 years, Pair has been providing domains, hosting, and other key business services to thousands of customers worldwide - so Alice's Registry customers can trust that their domains are safe with Pair. Additionally, domains from Pair offer some of the best features available today and include:

Free Domain Privacy Protection

Free Domain Forwarding

Secure and Reliable DNS

Free Website Builder

"We're continually investing in our domains and hosting platform to provide a one-stop shop that makes it easy for individuals and small businesses to secure all the online support services they need," said Melea Strimple, Chief Operating Officer, Pair. "We look forward to welcoming Alice's Registry customers to the Pair family so they can take advantage of our best-in-class domain platform and value-added features."

The Pair Customer Service team will be creating new accounts for existing Alice's Registry customers in the coming days and can also help customers include these additional features as part of the account set-up.

"Alice's Registry is one of the original domain registrars - named after the famous Arlo Guthrie song, Alice's Restaurant. I'm proud of our heritage and all that we've accomplished in growing the registry since 1999," said Rick Wesson, founder of Alice's Registry. "Our priority is the continuation of quality domain services for Alice's Registry customers, and I have the utmost confidence that Pair will provide just that."

For more information on account set-up access, please contact us at support@pairdomains.com.

About Liberated Syndication

Founded in 2004, Liberated Syndication Inc. ("Libsyn") is the leading 'Podcasting As A Service' platform that empowers creators to host, distribute, monetize, amplify, and measure their audio content. In 2021, the Company delivered over 6 billion downloads and hosted over 5.8 million podcast episode files from more than 75,000 podcasts around the world. Libsyn's dynamic, open ecosystem is designed to meet the needs of the full spectrum of podcast creators and foster the effortless creation, development, monetization, and growth of their podcasts. Brands powered by the Company include podcast creation platform, Libsyn Studio; podcast membership platform, Libsyn's Glow; web hosting platform, Pair; and Libsyn's AdvertiseCast, the industry's premier podcast advertising marketplace that connects advertisers with podcasters. Visit libsyn.com or investor.libsyn.com for more company information.

