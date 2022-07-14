Major League Football, Inc.: Major League Football Announces Tickets Go on Sale Today for Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Village Games in Canton

LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2022 / Major League Football (OTC PINK:MLFB) Major League Football (MLFB) announced today that tickets for the regular season home games for the Ohio Force, as well as the MLFB Championship Game, will go on sale Today, July 14th. Tickets will be sold on the Hall of Fame Village Website at hofvillage.com and at mlfb.com beginning at 2 p.m. EST today.

Ohio Force home games will be played at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

MLFB VP of Team Interface Steve Videtich also provided insight into the league's early week game scheduling concept. "At MLFB, we want to give every one of our players, coaches, and staff the largest platform possible to showcase their talents and get to the next level. Early week scheduling allows us to attract more eyeballs and provide needed exposure for everyone."

Major League Football (MLFB) 2022 Schedule Includes:

Tuesday, August 9 th Arkansas Attack @ Virginia Armada 7:05 p.m. EST

Tuesday, August 9 th Ohio Force @ Alabama Airborne 6:05 p.m. CST

Tuesday, August 16 th Virginia Armada @ Ohio Force 7:05 p.m. EST

Tuesday, August 16 th Arkansas Attack @ Alabama Airborne 6:05 p.m. CST

Monday, August 22 nd Viirginia Armada @ Arkansas Attack 7:05 p.m. CST

Tuesday, August 23 rd Alabama Airborne @ Ohio Force 7:05 p.m. EST

Tuesday, August 30 th Ohio Force @ Arkansas Attack 7:05 p.m. CST

Tuesday, August 30 th Alabama Airborne @ Virginia Armada 7:05 p.m. EST

Tuesday, Sept. 6 th Championship Game. Teams TBD.

Home Teams Bold and Italicized

About MLFB

Major League Football, Inc. (OTC symbol MLFB), headquartered in Lakewood Ranch, Florida, is a publicly traded company operating as a professional football league. Our mission is to provide personal and professional growth opportunities to football players, coaches, trainers, and front office personnel. Then, through our original broadcasts, provide those participants exposure to the NFL and other professional leagues so they can advance their careers.

Interested investors seeking to learn more about MLFB should visit: https://investinmlfb.com/

About the Hall of Fame Village

Hall of Fame Village is a multi-use sports, entertainment and media destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame's campus in Canton, Ohio. Owned by the Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment Company (NASDAQ:HOFV, HOFVW), the Village currently has over $250 million worth of assets under management and is one of the largest ongoing construction projects in Ohio. Phase I of the project entailed the construction of the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, a world-class 20,000 seat, sports and entertainment stadium, and the National Youth Football and Sports Complex. Phase II, currently under construction, will add the Constellation Center for Excellence, the Center for Performance, a Fan Engagement Zone, a Hall of Fame indoor waterpark and a Hilton Tapestry Hotel. Phase III is currently in planning stages. For more information, visit www.HOFVillage.com.

