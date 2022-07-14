Mercans' shareholders have appointed Andre Voolaid, its long-term Chief Technology Officer (CTO), to its board.

Mercans' board said, "Andre's appointment to the board demonstrates Mercans' vision of becoming the global payroll technology leader. We have built world-class payroll technology products and Andre's technical expertise is invaluable for our strategy of creating disruptive solutions that transform the global payroll and employer-of-record industries."

The appointment comes on the heels of several executive-level appointments across Mercans' senior management ranks and is a testament to Mercans' ambitious growth plans. The company's disruptive global payroll technology has changed the future of the global payroll industry by allowing customers, HCM and payroll service providers to move away from the traditional service delivery model that relied on local in-country services providers and outdated software solutions. Mercans' proprietary global payroll platform, HR Blizz, delivers payroll processing capabilities and integrations with local tax authorities across 160 countries and allows customers to fully consolidate and digitalize their international payroll function.

"We welcome Andre to the board and trust that his deep global payroll knowledge and vast experience in leading the development of Mercans' revolutionary technology will allow the board to chart a course for Mercans' undisputed payroll technology leadership". said Tatjana Domovits, Mercans' Group CEO.

In addition to continued investment in its proprietary global payroll technology, Mercans is strengthening its technology partnerships with leading HCM providers and expanding in-country services to its customers. Mercans is the only industry provider that delivers integrated SaaS, global payroll, EOR, compliance, talent management, and HR advisory services across the globe through its local offices.

