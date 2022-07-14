Kevin Harrington Brings Over Fifty Years Of Experience Helping Startups to Fortune 100 Companies Grow & Scale Their Business. He joins this telehealth wellness provider who has set the standard for patients looking to receive quality medical care without boundaries by offering a new and futuristic approach to achieving optimal health and wellness.

Tampa, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - July 14, 2022) - Nu Image Medical, a company that has revolutionized health and wellness through telemedicine and regenerative treatments, today announced the addition of original 'Shark Tank' star and entrepreneurship expert Kevin Harrington to their team. Harrington will help spearhead Nu Image Medical's mission to provide superior medical assistance as well as patient access to quality prescription medication and supplements without the inconvenience and costs of visiting a physician's office.





Nu Image Medical Welcomes Legendary Entrepreneur and Original 'Shark Tank' Star Kevin Harrington to the Team

The men's health market has increased exponentially over the past few years. However, Nu Image Medical has been able to maintain its position as a leader in this multi-billion dollar industry. Their creation and formulation of innovative products in the men's health space sets Nu Image Medical apart from competitors.

Nu Image Medical works with experts which include concierge doctors, formulary pharmacists, quality assurance pharmacists, and other professionals. The science behind their products comes from the knowledge and education of these professionals who spend months at a time creating and testing new formulas before producing a new product. Kevin Harrington brings a wealth of knowledge, experience, credibility, expertise in digital marketing, advertising, and a proven record of success that will help Nu Image Medical expand its reach.

"I am extremely committed to ensuring we give our clients the best products that provide the best results. We have spent the last decade perfecting our unique compounded medications which give lasting results. I could not be more excited to bring Kevin Harrington on as a partner in our company. Through his partnership, we will be able to scale this company exponentially and be able to reach a much bigger audience through our marketing efforts, which means we will be able to help even more people. Kevin Harrington and his team have already helped me bring on influencers who are aligned with our vision and are users of our products." said Andreas Dettlaff, Founder and CEO, Nu Image Medical. "It's been a fun ride so far and we are just getting started. The future's looking bright for Nu Image Medical."

Inventor of the infomercial, a "shark" on Shark Tank, Fortune 100 investor, philanthropist, and author, Kevin Harrington is a trailblazer in the digital media space. With over 1,000 products launched in over 100 countries, with billions in sales including taking 21 companies past the $100 million mark. He sits on the board of directors for multiple companies and has created over $10 billion in value. Importantly, his people-first, win-win perspective sits at the heart of everything he has accomplished.

With Kevin Harrington as an active partner, Nu Image Medical is looking forward to expanding its reach and being able to help more people than ever before. Nu Image Medical's proprietary platform and software have allowed them to create a telemedicine experience like no other and this partnership will allow them to scale their business significantly.

"I'm extremely excited about teaming up with Nu Image Medical. I became an investor and partner of the company because I see the huge upside and opportunity in the Telehealth Space, especially with Nu Image Medical having its own compound pharmacy and tech platform that was built from the ground up. I've never seen anything like it. Besides being involved on the business side of things, I'm an advocate of the products and use them myself. We are just getting started and have more products to come in the future. I'm excited for what's to come," said Kevin Harrington.

Nu Image Medical has been providing patient services nationally since 2004, establishing itself not only as a leader in regenerative medicine but also in the telehealth industry. Nu Image Medical sets the standard for patients looking to receive quality expert medical care without boundaries. With Kevin Harrington on their team, they look forward to being able to scale their efforts and help those in need of their services.

For more information, please visit www.nuimagemedical.com or call 1-888-520-3438.

About Nu Image Medical

Nu Image Medical is licensed in all 50 states and is compliant with all regulatory laws, striving for quality and results that exceed expectations. Their futuristic methods offer a new and updated approach to achieving optimum health and wellness, through their online digital health platform, also known as telemedicine.

About Kevin Harrington

As the inventor of the infomercial, founder of As Seen on TV, and an original shark on Shark Tank, Kevin Harrington has worked with some of the world's biggest celebrities and launched some of the best-selling DRTV campaigns in history. Since producing his first 30-minute infomercial in 1984, Harrington has been involved in over 500 product launches that have resulted in over $5 billion in sales.

