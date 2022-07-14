Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 14, 2022) - WildSky Resources (TSXV: WSK) ("WildSky" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company launched its exploration program in Nigeria on 3 Niobium-Tantalum exploration licences at the end of February after the COVID-19 restrictions were lifted.





Mapping, prospecting, and geochemical surveys have been conducted at the South-East part of License EL 29626, where the regional Niobium-Tantalum mineralization trend passes. The outcrop or soil sampling was done at 50 metre spacings along grid lines spaced 200 meters apart. The lines were oriented at 330°. One Portable Olympus Vanta VCR Geochemical Analyzer (XRF) was purchased in Vancouver and shipped to Nigeria to support this exploration program. The exploration team was divided into two groups, with one group using the XRF to analyze the sample in the field, and the other collecting samples and taking them to the camp for analyzing purposes. The XRF's detection limit is 5-7 ppm for both Niobium and Tantalum, and 4ppm for Thorium. 10 standard Nb-Ta samples were purchased from Vancouver and South Africa to control the XRF detection quality. The field team frequently used the XRF to analyze the standard samples and compared the results, indicating that the Niobium and Thorium detection errors are less than 20%. However, the Ta results are more variable.





By the end of June, the Company completed 19.8 square kilometers of mapping and geochemical surveys. In addition, 1297 rock samples and 491 soil samples have been analyzed. Obvious Niobium-Thorium anomalies have been delineated at the Southern end and the North-Eastern corner of EL 29624, which are coincident with the regional Thorium anomalies where the Kenyang Nb-Ta open-pit mine is located in.

The younger grey-white, fine-grained granite stocks outcropped in the South and North-East Niobium-Thorium anomalies area. This younger granite was thought an important mineralization caused intrusion in the Kenyang Niobium-Tantalum mine.

The Company proposed to drill five (5) shallow holes (100m each) to test the Niobium-Thorium anomalies, 1 in North-East and 4 in South Nb-Th anomaly, and drilling of hole BH05 is currently underway.





In addition, the Company's technical team is also investigating new Lithium and Tantalum projects in Africa for potential acquisition by the Company.

The technical disclosure in this news release was reviewed and approved by Wenhong Jin, P.Geo., the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About WildSky Resources Inc.

WildSky Resources Inc. is a Canadian based exploration and development company with an office located in Vancouver, B.C. The Company's goal is to create value for shareholders through continuously exploring and developing its current properties in Nigeria, and at the same time looking for new properties to acquire through its international connections.

For more information on WildSky Resources, please contact the Company at (778) 889-4966, or visit the Company's website at www.wildskyresources.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"signed by Wenhong Jin"

Wenhong Jin

President and CEO

