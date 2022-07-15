Inspired by the vast gap in education on wealth building concepts related to insurance, the Wealth Creation & Money Management firm is educating African Americans on little-known tax-free strategies for building lasting wealth

Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - July 14, 2022) - The LaBroi Insurance Group is proud to announce that they are furthering the education of African American high-income earners through LinkedIn content.

The firm will specifically highlight little-known tax-free strategies and Generational Wealth Education. Founded by Diamond Club Sales Award recipient, Steven LaBroi, this wealth creation & money management firm designed the Generational Wealth Education program to last families for up to 3 to 4 generations and has designed an effective blueprint for individuals serious about building lasting legacies.

Inspired by the vast gap in education on concepts related to wealth-related insurance, The LaBroi Insurance Group takes pride in educating families, individuals, and business owners on proven methodologies for effectively leveraging insurance contracts. Using common-sense language and real-life applications, the financial services firm breaks down stereotypes and historical norms of the seemingly complex concept, into simple to understand strategies that can be easily adopted by the average person.

"We have been helping individuals and families in the USA for the last 25 years. Our professionals bring multi-disciplinary knowledge and expertise to tackle situations and create high-performance strategies for wealth and living-standard management." Steven LaBroi mentioned.





Steven E. Labroi

In addition to providing clients with value-added services such as Money Management coaching (without products), as well as its Retirement planning software, The LaBroi Insurance Group also offers spending planning courses that help its clients with cash flow management, debt management strategies, alternative funding sources, and Trust & Will services through its affiliate partner.

From African American Dentists to women professionals, online entrepreneurs, and other high-income earning individuals, The LaBroi Insurance Group works virtually helping all types of clients bring clarity to their finances, and also assists them in building assets through "living benefits" insurance products.

The firm's founder, Steven LaBroi, is a seasoned entrepreneur, personal finance coach, and marketing expert with an impressive track record of helping companies bring revenue to the table. In addition to being an Annual Speaker at Accelerate180, as well as an Alumni Speaker at Morehouse College, Steven was instrumental in the establishment of the national sales network DC/Baltimore chapter from its inception and has founded many other successful businesses, which include a men's grooming lounge, and now a nationwide Insurance Strategy Firm with license in over 40 states.

LaBroi Insurance Group also launched an Amazon Best Seller - Build Your Human Equity Line of Credit, and The Secrets to Creating a Lifetime of Assets in ANY Economy. Sharing with clients his coined phrase to become "POSITIVELY SELFISH" regarding money and building personal finance foundations that are sustaining.

To learn more reach out to LaBroi Insurance Group via the contact info below.

Media Contact:

The LaBroi Insurance Group

Steven E. LaBroi

202-544-6226

https://labroiinsurancegroup.com

https://stevenlabroi.com/call

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/130909