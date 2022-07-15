New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - July 14, 2022) - MyOnlineTrainingHub offers learning software to utilize Microsoft Excel and Power BI.

MyOnlineTrainingHub, an online learning platform is helping users to learn how to utilize Microsoft Excel and Power BI through well-explained videos, tutorials, and guides.

MyOnlineTrainingHub's Excel Training Program



The online training videos and tutorials are carefully positioned on the website.

It is well known that Microsoft Excel and Power BI are software packages that are needed and useful for everyone in everyday life. Hence, MyOnlineTrainingHub uses the opportunity to allow users to learn faster than an average learner through their step-by-step courses.

One of the most popular business intelligence and data analytics solutions worldwide is Microsoft Power BI.

On the other hand, Power BI is offered via the Azure Cloud and is cloud-based. For individual users or when power users are creating intricate data mashups using internal data sources, on-prem capabilities are also available.

Since users can create dashboards, prepare data for analysis, and uncover data using the same design tool with Power BI, the product's very active user community helps to expand the tool's features and connects with Excel and Office 365.

To assist users in learning about the software package and honing users' skills before moving on to mastering it, MyOnlineTrainingHub tutors have put together some Excel and Power BI tutorial videos made available on their YouTube channel here: https://www.youtube.com/MyOnlineTrainingHub.

To jumpstart, users may view "How to build Interactive Excel Dashboards that update with ONE CLICK" in less than 60 minutes https://youtu.be/K74_FNnlIF8. Another YouTube video that helps users is "Secrets to Building Excel Dashboards in Under 15 Minutes!" https://youtu.be/9p6tWCHbtPQ.

These courses vary from the Power BI course, where users learn Microsoft's latest business intelligence (BI) & data visualization tool which enables users to quickly develop interactive dashboards, to the Excel Dashboards course - learning insight, analysis, and alerts by displaying key trends, comparisons, and data in interactive reports.

Other courses include; Power Pivot and DAX course, Power Query, Pivot Tables: Quick Start course, Advanced Excel Formulas course, Excel Expert course, Excel Tables course, Financial Modelling course, Excel Pivot Tables course, Excel for Customer Service course and Excel, Word & Outlook course.

Mynda Treacy, Microsoft Excel MVP & Co-founder of MyOnlineTrainingHub and Director, has proven experience in the e-learning sector. Her proficiency with Microsoft Excel, accounting, financial analysis, and financial modelling made her to Microsoft MVP award for her 9 years of contribution to the Excel community.

About MyOnlineTrainingHub

MyOnlineTrainingHub is an online platform that trains users on how to use Microsoft Excel and Power BI, no matter their profession or skillset.

MyOnlineTraningHub has over one million students taught online with training videos and tutorials. For more information, visit https://www.myonlinetraininghub.com.

