Transparency Market Research: Paper Packaging Materials Market to Reach US$ 553.1 Bn by 2031: TMR Study

Rising demand for sustainable packaging in multiple end-use industries to generate sizable revenues in the paper packaging materials market; utilization in food & beverages packaging applications to steer abundant lucrative opportunities

Application of corrugated cases in retail packaging to spur revenue growth; opportunities in Asia Pacific to rise at promising pace

WILMINGTON, Del., July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Use of paper packaging materials for wrapping food products of various types has been steadily rising, propelled by inclination toward adoption of environmentally friendly packaging solutions. Abundant use of these in frozen foods, fast foods, and fresh foods has expanded the revenue streams considerably over the years. The size of the paper packaging materials market was pegged at US$ 359.5 Bn in 2020. The market value is projected to reach US$ 553.1 Bn in 2031.

Stridently, continued shift toward the use of compostable and recyclable materials in the packaging of products in other industries notably including dairy & bakery, pet foods, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals have broadened lucrative avenues. Paper packaging manufacturers are geared toward meeting proliferating demand of paper packaging materials market.

Strides in e-commerce industry and emphasis on reducing the environmental footprint of the packaging have spurred the adoption of paper packaging solutions, notes a global market study on paper packaging materials. Massive demand for eco-friendly packaging for apparel worldwide underpins vast opportunity for players in the paper packaging materials market. Of note, the adoption of paper packaging for clothes is likely to grow in the next few years.

Get PDF Brochure for More Insights - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=1591

Key Findings of Paper Packaging Materials Market Study

Rise in Demand in Beverage Packaging to Generate Massive Revenues: In developing and developed regions, the demand for paper-based packaging is invigorated by the trend of sustainable packaging solutions. Rise in adoption of environmentally friendly packaging materials for beverages has spurred the revenue streams for firms in the paper packaging materials market. BRICS nations of note have witnessed customers increasingly preferring paper over plastics as well as metals to boost their sustainability credentials, especially in the packaging for myriad personal care and food products.

In developing and developed regions, the demand for paper-based packaging is invigorated by the trend of sustainable packaging solutions. Rise in adoption of environmentally friendly packaging materials for beverages has spurred the revenue streams for firms in the paper packaging materials market. BRICS nations of note have witnessed customers increasingly preferring paper over plastics as well as metals to boost their sustainability credentials, especially in the packaging for myriad personal care and food products. Companies Capturing Revenues from Demand for Sustainable Packaging Materials in Multiple End-Use Industries: Massive use of paper in sustainable packaging products for multiple industries including pharmaceutical, food & beverages, pet food, and cosmetics has propelled revenue generation for packaging companies. Attractive products attributes such as light-weightiness, recyclability, and biodegradability have translated into revenue opportunities for firms in the paper packaging materials market. Of the various applications, corrugated cases held a leading market share in 2020. Prospects are fueled by rise in utilization of corrugated packaging boxes in retail packaging.

Massive use of paper in sustainable packaging products for multiple industries including pharmaceutical, food & beverages, pet food, and cosmetics has propelled revenue generation for packaging companies. Attractive products attributes such as light-weightiness, recyclability, and biodegradability have translated into revenue opportunities for firms in the paper packaging materials market. Of the various applications, corrugated cases held a leading market share in 2020. Prospects are fueled by rise in utilization of corrugated packaging boxes in retail packaging. R&D Focus on Meeting Recent Testing Methods: Companies in paper packaging materials market are leaning on unveiling products that comply with latest tests and standard methods to ascertain the compostability and biodegradability. This helps them bolster customer trust. Cases in point are ASTM D6868 and OECD 301B testing methods.

Get Covid 19 Analysis - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=1591

Paper Packaging Materials Market: Key Drivers

The drive for paper packaging materials market stems from the need for versatile packaging materials that are also environmentally friendly in several ways. Of note, packaging cartons, corrugated cases, and cartons and folding boxes have demonstrated several benefits of sustainable and functional packaging for multiple industries.

Strides made in the e-commerce industries in emerging economies have nudged companies to find and exploit inexpensive and eco-friendly packaging materials

Request a Sample - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=1591

Paper Packaging Materials Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

North America and Europe jointly held a share of more than 50% of the global paper packaging materials market in 2020. High uptake of paper materials in wide range of packaging solutions for end-use industries has propelled the revenue growth of these regional markets.

and jointly held a share of more than 50% of the global paper packaging materials market in 2020. High uptake of paper materials in wide range of packaging solutions for end-use industries has propelled the revenue growth of these regional markets. The TMR study however notes that Asia Pacific has emerged as the most attractive region in the paper packaging materials market. It held a major share in 2020, and is forecast to expand at rapid pace during the forecast period. Abundant demand for sustainable packaging solutions in various industries will spur the growth.

Paper Packaging Materials Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the paper packaging materials market are The Mayr-Melnhof Group, Smurfit Kappa Group Plc, Stora Enso Oyj, MeadWestvaco Corporation, Oji Holdings Corporation, Hood Packaging Corporation, International Paper Company, Holmen AB, DS Smith PLC, and Georgia-Pacific Corporation.

Make an Enquiry Before Buying - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=1591

Paper Packaging Materials Market Segmentation

Product

Liquid Packaging Cartons



Corrugated Cases



Cartons & Folding Boxes



Others (Sacks, Bags, etc.)

Application

Beverages



Fast Food



Fresh Food



Dairy & Bakery



Frozen Food



Others (Pet Food, Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, etc.)

Regions Covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

& Latin America

Countries

U.S.

Canada

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia & CIS

& CIS China

Japan

India

ASEAN

Brazil

Mexico

GCC Countries

South Africa

Browse More Chemicals & Materials Market Reports by TMR:

Crop Protection Chemicals Market: Crop Protection Chemicals market is likely to register a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period and is anticipated to reach a crop protection chemicals market share of US$ 106.7 Bn By 2031

Insecticides Market: Insecticides market is likely to register a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period and is anticipated to reach an insecticides market share of US$23 mn by 2025

Herbicides Market: Herbicides market is likely to register a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period and is anticipated to reach an herbicides market share of US$29.30 Bn by 2025

Lipids Market - Lipids Market is likely to register a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period and is anticipated to reach a lipids market share of US$ 29.9 Bn by 2031

Detergents Market - Detergents Market is likely to register a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period and is anticipated to reach a detergents market share of US$ 176.3 Bn by 2031

Polyethylene Terephthalate Market - Polyethylene Terephthalate Market is likely to register a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period and is anticipated to reach a Polyethylene Terephthalate market share of US$ 58.47 Bn by 2031

Agricultural Biotechnology Market - Agricultural Biotechnology Market is likely to register a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period and is anticipated to reach a agricultural biotechnology market share of US$ 64.7 Bn by 2031

Sulfur Hexafluoride Market - Sulfur Hexafluoride Market is likely to register a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period and is anticipated to reach a sulfur hexafluoride market share of US$ 418.7 Mn by 2031

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analysed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.

Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact Us:

Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1682871/TMR_Logo_Logo.jpg