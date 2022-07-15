Singleron Biotechnologies Pte. Ltd.: Singleron supports Project Maleth's second mission MALETH II by analyzing biological samples sent to space

COLOGNE, Germany, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maleth Program is the first space bioscience project led by Professor Joseph Borg of the University of Malta. The second mission under the Maleth Program, or Maleth II, was launched on the July 15th, 2022.



"Maleth II boarded a SpaceX Dragon Spacecraft for the launch as part of Commercial Re-supply mission 25 (CRS25) destined for the International Space Station and will stay in orbit for around 60 days", said Prof. Borg.

Singleron Biotechnologies, a single cell multi-omics company based in Cologne, Germany, proudly supports this exciting project along with the Ministry for Foreign and European Affairs, the Ministry for Education of Malta, and MeDirect - Malta's first digital Bank. The mission is being facilitated by the Research, Innovation, Development Trust (RIDT) that will be supporting University of Malta students.

The Maleth II biocube will once again be remotely controlled from Malta, by Arkafort Ltd. in collaboration with Prof. Borg and can have real-time telemetry data on the running experiment on board the space station. "Alongside the human skin tissue samples to study microbiome involved in diabetic foot ulcers, is also a yeast sample that forms part of an ongoing mini-project supported by Singleron Biotechnologies to detect at a single cell level all the genetic changes inside the yeast cells when exposed to low earth orbit conditions", explained Prof. Borg.

Singleron is proud to be a partner in this exciting research project from Europe and believes that single cell analysis can be a powerful tool to understand the impact of space trips on biological organisms ranging from yeast to human.

About Singleron

Founded in 2018, Singleron develops and commercializes single-cell multi-omics products that can be used in both research and clinical settings. Its current product portfolio includes instruments, microfluidic devices, reagents, software analysis and database solutions that facilitate high-throughput single-cell analysis. The company currently has offices, laboratories, and manufacturing facilities in Germany, Singapore, China, and the US. Its products are used in over 1,600 laboratories in hospitals, research institutes, and pharmaceutical companies.

