DKSH Management Ltd. / Key word(s): Half Year Results
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
1 Constant exchange rates (CER): 2022 figures converted at 2021 exchange rates
Zurich, Switzerland, July 15, 2022 - DKSH reported good half-year 2022 results. EBIT increased by 16.6% to CHF 153.3 million and net sales grew 2.0% reaching CHF 5,596.2 million. All four Business Units recorded higher profits. In addition, DKSH signed six acquisitions, increased its digital business double digits, and made good progress on its Sustainability (ESG) roadmap.
In the first half of 2022, Group net sales grew by 2.0% and reached CHF 5,596.2 million. Organic growth contributed the most at 3.0% while acquisitions added 0.7%, resulting in a growth in constant exchange rates of 3.7%. The strengthening of the Swiss franc had a negative impact of 1.7% in the period.
Business Unit Healthcare delivered organic growth and solid EBIT margin improvement, driven by a leaner structure, acquisitions and a higher share of value-added products. The business continued to catch-up from the pandemic and experienced high demand for COVID related products. The Business Unit also announced the acquisition of Acutest Systems in Malaysia.
Business Unit Consumer Goods delivered double-digits EBIT growth as it continues its transformation journey. The business continued benefitting from a leaner and more agile structure, ongoing product portfolio rationalization, and consistent strategy execution. EBIT margin increased 20 basis points from 1.9% to 2.1%. Net sales remained broadly unchanged compared to last year. Reasonable product price increases and lower volumes combined with lockdowns as well as supply chain disruptions in some Asian markets balanced each other out.
Business Unit Performance Materials recorded double-digit net sales growth, benefitting from positive industry demand in Europe and Asia Pacific. EBIT increased by 7.5%¹, and excluding Japan, EBIT was up by 16.5%1 compared to last year. DKSH continued consolidating the global specialty chemicals and ingredients market by signing four acquisitions in the first half of 2022.
Business Unit Technology achieved an encouraging performance in the first six months of the year and DKSH is confident that it will continue to rebound from the pandemic and deliver a strong second half of 2022. Following movement restrictions in 2021, the service business started to gradually return to normal, which boosted results. The Business Unit also announced the acquisition of DNIV Group, a major player in the dynamic semiconductor and electronics distribution segment in Asia.
DKSH expects EBIT growth in 2022. The outlook assumes GDP growth in Asia Pacific, stable exchange rates, and barring unforeseen events (excluding special items). DKSH remains confident about Asia's long-term potential and is well positioned to benefit from favorable market, industry, and consolidation trends.
The investor and media conference will take place today at 10:00 a.m. CET. The Half-Year Report 2022 and recording of the investor webcast will be available on the DKSH website.
Appendix: Reconciliation Table Net Sales
* Organic: Difference 2022 figures to 2021 figures excluding M&A and FX
M&A: Hahn Healthcare and Medworkz (Healthcare), STP (Consumer Goods), Sacoa, HTBA and RBC (Performance Materials) as well as Bosung (Technology)
FX: Impact from currency translation on net sales
About DKSH
For more information please contact:
DKSH Holding Ltd.
End of ad hoc announcement
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|DKSH Management Ltd.
|Wiesenstrasse 8
|8008 Zurich
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|044 386 72 72
|E-mail:
|media@dksh.com
|Internet:
|www.dksh.com
|ISIN:
|CH0126673539
|Valor:
|12667353
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1398493
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
1398493 15-Jul-2022 CET/CEST