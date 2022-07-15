- (PLX AI) - XXL Q2 revenue NOK 2,200 million.
|07:10
|XXL Q2 EBITDA NOK 191 Million
|30.06.
|XXL ASA - Invitation to presentation of the second quarter 2022 results
|21.06.
|XXL ASA: Financial calendar
|20.06.
|XXL May Have to Raise New Equity, Kepler Says in Downgrade; Shares Fall 4%
|(PLX AI) - XXL faces a risk of another round of financing, analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux said, cutting their recommendation to reduce from hold. • Price target cut to NOK 5 from NOK 11• XXL issued a...
|14.06.
|XXL Sees Q2 Revenue Below Last Year
|(PLX AI) - XXL revenue so far in the second quarter 2022 is lower than last year, company says. • XXL Q2 revenues around NOK 2.2 billion• XXL Q2 gross margin expected to be around 38-39 per cent• XXL...
|XXL ASA
|0,579
|0,00 %