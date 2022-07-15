Data Bridge Market Research: Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market Augmented to Reach USD 31.75 Billion with a CAGR of 18.1% | Analysed by Key Insights, Regional Analysis with Future Outlook by 2028

DALLAS, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Bridge Market research has recently published the comprehensive business research on "Global Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market" includes historic data, present market trends, future product environment, marketing strategies, technological innovation, emerging trends or opportunities, and the technical progress in the related industry. Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market research report comprises of the end to end research solutions created using effective methodology. The business report provides an opportunity for success by eliminating all of the guess work and by understanding client needs and expectations. Few more features of this report are cost-effective, detail oriented, multi-geo data capabilities, on-time delivery, and last but not the least, best-in-class market research. Systematic research, collection, and analysis have been carried out while formulating such world class marketing report. In addition, Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics report contains noteworthy and insightful information gathered from in-depth interviews.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses a growth rate in the global next generation cancer diagnostics market in the forecast period 2022-2029. The expected CAGR of global next generation cancer diagnostics market is tend to be around 18.1% in the mentioned forecast period. The market was valued at USD 8.39 billion in 2021, and it would grow up to USD 31.75 billion by 2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Market Overview:-

The global next generation cancer diagnostics market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Next-generation cancer diagnosis helps in the early detection and prevention of cancer. Researchers are constantly working to develop new cancer diagnostic tools and improve existing ones. Many market companies are working together to develop new cancer biomarkers and assays, which are driving market growth. Cancer diagnosis helps early detection of cancer for better treatment options. Next-generation cancer diagnosis helps detect disease with full accuracy and low cost.

Cancer diagnostics is a kind of process detecting numerous biomarkers, proteins, and certain symptoms that result in the detection of the presence of cancerous tumors in the patients. The process of detecting cancer includes the wide usage of certain technology and devices specifically used in its diagnosis. These tests are meant to facilitate early diagnosis and provide efficient prognosis of different types of cancer, which in turn, is expected to positively influence the progress of this market over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation:-

The global next generation cancer diagnostics market is segmented on the basis of technology, application and cancer type. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Technology

NGS

LOAC

RT-PCR

Application

CTC

Biomarker

Cancer Type

Lung

Breast

Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market, By Region:

The global next generation cancer diagnostics market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by Technology, Application, Cancer type as referenced above.

The major countries covered in the global next generation cancer diagnostics market are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the next generation cancer diagnostics market due to increased prevalence of cancer in this region. Asia-Pacific is the expected region in terms of growth in next generation cancer diagnostics market.

Global Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market Dynamics:-

Drivers:

Increasing Cancer Cases

Cancer is the leading cause of death in many countries, followed by other diseases such as stroke and coronary artery disease. Next-generation cancer diagnostic tests help prevent and detect illness early and, as a result, improve mortality worldwide.

Advanced Technology

Advances in diagnostic labs and the introduction of integrated and automated lab systems are also expected to drive demand for advanced workflow systems and increase revenue during the forecast period. In addition, the transition from traditional clinical testing to rapid point-of-care testing will support market expansion as it is expected to commercialize a technologically advanced range of products such as diagnostic kits, instruments and reagents.

Opportunities:

Increase in Geriatric Population

The rise in elderly population face varied diseased conditions and increased cancer cases. There are several cancer types that are more prone to elderly population. Hence, these next-generation cancer diagnostics tools is surely going to aid in the further treatment process.

Prevalence of Software

The advantages, comprising detection of gene duplications or deletions,qPCR technology for tumor profiling in clinical laboratories and melting curve analysis for identification of mutations are the advanced software tools that are prompting the market growth.

Table of Contents: Global Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market

1 Introduction

2 Market Segmentation

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insight

5 Market Overview

6 Covid-19 Impact on Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics in Healthcare Industry

7 Global Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market, by Product Type

8 Global Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market, by Modality

9 Global Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market, by Type

10 Global Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market, by Mode

11 Global Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market, by End User

12 Global Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market, by Geography

13 Global Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market, Company Landscape

14 Swot Analysis

15 Company Profiles

16 Questionnaire

17 Related Reports

