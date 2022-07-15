Regulatory News:

Novacyt (EURONEXT GROWTH: ALNOV; AIM: NCYT), an international specialist in clinical diagnostics, announces that the Company's exsig COVID-19 Direct Real-Time PCR test has been approved in the UK under the UK Health Security Agency's Medical Devices (Coronavirus Test Device Approvals) (Amendment) Regulations 2021 ("CTDA").

The exsig COVID-19 Direct Real-Time PCR test is designed to detect a SARS-CoV-2 gene target within ORF1ab and, as with all the Company's direct-to-PCR products, removes the need for manual or automated extraction solutions to significantly improve laboratory workflow and reduce costs. In addition, the test is designed for use on an open platform, meaning it can be used with the Company's q16 and q32 instruments, as well as other validated systems. The test is the Company's fifth PCR product to be added to the CTDA register of approved products.

David Allmond, Group CEO of Novacyt, commented:

"To ensure Novacyt is well positioned for any future COVID-19 outbreaks, the Company continues to consolidate its portfolio. The approval of exsig COVID-19 Direct supports this aim, complementing the Company's existing PCR portfolio for COVID-19 testing in the UK and further reinforcing Novacyt's position as a first responder in infectious diseases."

The status of current CTDA submissions is as follows:

Product name Current CTDA status 1 genesig COVID-19 Real-Time PCR Approved November 2021 2 PROmate COVID-19 2G (q32) Approved February 2022 3 PROmate COVID-19 1G (q32) Approved April 2022 4 PROmate COVID-19 1G (q16) Approved May 2022 5 exsig COVID-19 Direct Approved July 2022 6 genesig COVID-19 3G Real-Time PCR 7 genesig Real-time PCR SARS-CoV-2 Winterplex Pending evaluation 8 PathFlow COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Pro 9 PathFlow COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Self-Test

About Novacyt Group

The Novacyt Group is an international diagnostics business generating an increasing portfolio of in vitro and molecular diagnostic tests. Its core strengths lie in diagnostics product development, commercialisation, contract design and manufacturing. The Company's lead business units comprise of Primerdesign and Lab21 Products, supplying an extensive range of high-quality assays and reagents worldwide. The Group directly serves microbiology, haematology and serology markets as do its global partners, which include major corporates.

For more information, please refer to the website: www.novacyt.com

