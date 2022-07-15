- (PLX AI) - Cloetta Q2 sales SEK 1,626 million.
- • Q2 EBIT SEK -61 million
|08:10
|Cloetta Q2 Adjusted EBIT SEK 162 Million
|Do
|Cloetta AB (publ) to repurchase own B-shares as part of long-term incentive plan
|07.07.
|CLOETTA AB: Cloetta steps up commitment to climate action with approved science-based targets
|05.07.
|Invitation to conference call with web presentation of Cloetta AB's interim report Q2 2022
|09.05.
|CLOETTA AB: Cloetta plans to invest in a new sustainable greenfield facility in the Netherlands to enable growth and accelerate margin expansion
