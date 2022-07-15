Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 15.07.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 663 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QEPD ISIN: SE0014781795 Ticker-Symbol: AZZ2 
Tradegate
14.07.22
08:00 Uhr
13,950 Euro
+0,220
+1,60 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ADDTECH AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ADDTECH AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,77013,99009:09
13,81013,96009:09
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ADDTECH
ADDTECH AB Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ADDTECH AB13,950+1,60 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.