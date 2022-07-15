- (PLX AI) - Addtech Q1 sales SEK 4,376 million.
- • Q1 EBITA SEK 570 million
- • Q1 net income SEK 344 million
- • Q1 adjusted EPS SEK 1.2
|08:22
|Addtech Q1 EBIT SEK 482 Million
