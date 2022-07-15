Das Instrument 2FA CA37956B1013 GLOBAL CANNABIS APPL. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.07.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 18.07.2022The instrument 2FA CA37956B1013 GLOBAL CANNABIS APPL. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.07.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 18.07.2022Das Instrument N4UP CA8136783070 SECOVA METALS CORP. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.07.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 18.07.2022The instrument N4UP CA8136783070 SECOVA METALS CORP. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.07.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 18.07.2022Das Instrument 2ZT0 FR00140072P8 ACHETER-LOUER.FR EO-,2786 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.07.2022The instrument 2ZT0 FR00140072P8 ACHETER-LOUER.FR EO-,2786 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 15.07.2022Das Instrument 8Y10 SE0017937048 AXOLOT SOLUTIONS EM.05/22 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.07.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 18.07.2022The instrument 8Y10 SE0017937048 AXOLOT SOLUTIONS EM.05/22 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.07.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 18.07.2022Das Instrument OCI US00089H1068 ACS A.DE C.ADR 1/5/EO-,50 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.07.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 18.07.2022The instrument OCI US00089H1068 ACS A.DE C.ADR 1/5/EO-,50 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.07.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 18.07.2022Das Instrument ABEA US02079K3059 ALPHABET INC.CL.A DL-,001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.07.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 18.07.2022The instrument ABEA US02079K3059 ALPHABET INC.CL.A DL-,001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.07.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 18.07.2022Das Instrument ABEC US02079K1079 ALPHABET INC.CL C DL-,001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.07.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 18.07.2022The instrument ABEC US02079K1079 ALPHABET INC.CL C DL-,001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.07.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 18.07.2022Das Instrument ARQ IT0004210289 LANDI RENZO S.P.A. EO-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.07.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 18.07.2022The instrument ARQ IT0004210289 LANDI RENZO S.P.A. EO-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.07.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 18.07.2022Das Instrument GF8 GRS419003009 GREEK O.FOOTB.INH EO 0,30 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.07.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 18.07.2022The instrument GF8 GRS419003009 GREEK O.FOOTB.INH EO 0,30 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.07.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 18.07.2022Das Instrument GS7 GB0009252882 GSK PLC LS-,25 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.07.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 18.07.2022The instrument GS7 GB0009252882 GSK PLC LS-,25 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.07.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 18.07.2022Das Instrument CGK1 CA9640461062 WHITE METAL RES EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.07.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 18.07.2022The instrument CGK1 CA9640461062 WHITE METAL RES EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.07.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 18.07.2022