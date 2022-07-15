Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - July 15, 2022) - Rillion has published a whitepaper on how franchise organizations solve outdated manual and paper processes that slow down cycle times and create bottlenecks in the accounts payable process.

Rillion, an AP automation software company, has published a white paper entitled Franchise Accounting Problems and Solutions. The paper shows how franchise organizations struggle with manual processes and bottlenecks in accounts payable and how they use technology to solve the accounting challenges in this area.

Franchise operators and franchise organizations have specific needs that may not be common in other organizations, such as hundreds of locations, utility bills paid at the local level, multiple entities in different tax jurisdictions, local vendors serving local franchise outlets, and detailed accounts payable work for audits and investigations.

The whitepaper highlights the challenges faced by a large veterinary franchise, a restaurant franchise operator, and a solar panel and storage organization with multiple locations and various corporate structures. It illustrates how automated accounts payable solutions increased efficiency in all aspects of accounts payable by eliminating manual, outdated paper processes.





"Large franchise organizations have accounting challenges that are unique to the industry," said Paul Mullis, President, Rillion North America, "and leveraging technology to optimize the accounts payable process can eliminate bottlenecks and reduce cycle times."





Some veterinarian franchises have multiple hospitals and thousands of employees. Productivity improvements come from better invoice data capture and automated GL coding.





Addressing accounting challenges with automation has given these franchise organizations a more optimized accounts payable process that requires fewer resources and less time.





Rillion provides accounts payable automation solutions to over 3,000 customers worldwide. The AP automation solution includes capture, invoice processing, approval workflow, PO matching, auditing and a searchable vendor invoice archive.

