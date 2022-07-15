According to statistics released by the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, in June 2022, Chinese automobile manufacturers exported 249,000 vehicles a month, breaking the 200,000 mark again. 16.6% of Chinese total car exports.

With the continuous upgrades and development of China's industrial technology, more self-owned brand vehicles have entered the international market. Among them, CHERY International, which has been committed to the development of the international market, has maintained the No. 1 position in the export of passenger vehicles for 19 consecutive years.

According to the latest sales statistics in June, CHERY Group sold a total of 105,005 vehicles, a year-on-year increase of 43.6%. In the first half of the year, the cumulative sales volume of automobiles reached 475,250 units, a year-on-year increase of 12%. Among them, 148,000 units were exported overseas, the highest number in history.

On June 25th, at the China Chongqing Auto Show, CHERY Automobile made an appearance with its product lineup. As one of the top five annual auto shows in China, CHERY has launched a youthful masterpiece the OMODA 5, which integrates the design concept of a new generation of ART IN MOTION to create a crossover style. Based on cool appearance, the safety performance is even more commendable. At the beginning of the development, it strictly complied with the five global crash standards, especially the strict EURO-NCAP.

Previously, in the "20th Anniversary Summit Forum of CHERY Automobile's Overseas Development", the OMODA 5's 64km/h, 40% overlapping deformable barrier offset collision test showed great potential. The test result showed that the A-pillar was not deformed after the collision and the front and rear doors could be opened normally.

CHERY Automobile has more than 300 real vehicle collisions and more than 500 simulated collisions every year, creating the hard-core quality and excellent reputation of its own brand.

CHERY International has always been committed to cooperate and develop the EU market. Spain, as a major automobile consumption market in the EU, may also become one of the choices for CHERY's new adventure. Will CHERY's high-quality new products serve Spanish consumers? This is undoubtedly something that only the future can tell.

