Perkbox unlocks borderless benefits for business around the world through new Partner Programme

LONDON, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Perkbox , the global benefits and reward platform, has announced the launch of the Perkbox Partner Programme. Open to any B2B businesses or intermediaries that serve the HR sector, it unlocks best-in-class rewards and benefits for their customers with globally dispersed employees.

The Partnership Programme is now live, opening the door to incentives and rebates for many partners, with a host of leading companies already signed up. These include HiBob, the modern HR platform that is delivering remarkable work experiences for dynamic, mid-sized and small-enterprise businesses and their employees; Deel - the global payroll company; Wagestream - the financial wellbeing app founded by charities, which gives employees access to fair financial services built around flexible pay;Pento - a payroll automation software combined with reliable, expert support for efficient People and Finance teams; Lattice - the complete performance and engagement platform, Omnipresent - who makes it fast and easy to hire and onboard remote talent anywhere in the world; and, Cezanne HR - an HR system made for mid-sized UK & international businesses.

The Perkbox Partner Programme is designed to help partners grow their networks, by offering global customers access to Perkbox's leading rewards and recognition platform and industry-leading tools. This enables businesses to care for, connect with and celebrate their employees in any location around the world. It also coincides with the launch of Perkbox's HR Marketplace, which expands access to best-in-class HR tools to customers and will provide an additional channel for partners to promote their own offers.

Partners can receive incentives and rebates, including commission on the initial licence fee for new customers. Access to enhanced lead generation support through Perkbox's Partner Management Software, Partnerstack, also offers clear and simple tracking and pipeline visibility.

Businesses benefit from seamless access to Perkbox's leading benefits and reward platform and the ability to support their people in any location around the world.

Employees benefit from access to over 4,000 free perks and discounts, on-demand digital content to support wellbeing and the ability to feel recognised for a job well done.

Joel Tobias, Director of Strategic Alliances, at Perkbox commented: "The Perkbox Partner Programme is the latest phase in delivering rewards, recognition and benefits to people around the world. Through the programme we're expanding our global footprint even further whilst helping our partners to grow their own networks and customer base.

"In today's environment, employee experience makes all the difference in attracting and retaining the best talent and a holistic benefit and rewards offering is integral to delivering this. We're thrilled with the initial response to the Partner Programme and are proud to be working with companies such as HiBob and Deel to help businesses everywhere offer a world-class, consistent and engaging employee value proposition."

Yoav Gur, Senior Director of Business Development from HiBob commented: "Joining the Perkbox Partner Programme both complements and strengthens our strategic offering and enables us to deliver unique solutions for our global customers looking to support their people around the world.

"In a competitive, borderless jobs market, businesses must seek out new ways to improve their EVP. Our participation in this programme means we're able to go even further for our customers and help them to create a consistent and dynamic benefits and rewards experience that attracts and retains the best talent."

Becoming a Partner is a free and simple process, with no minimum targets to reach before accessing the benefits of the programme.

To find out more information about the Perkbox Partner Programme visit:

About Perkbox

Perkbox is the global benefits and rewards platform that allows companies to care for, connect with and celebrate their employees, no matter where they are and what they want. With over 10 years' experience, Perkbox is trusted by more than 4,500 companies across 66 countries and counting. Its location agnostic platform helps companies with diverse and dispersed workforces harmonise their Employee Value Proposition (EVP) - keeping each employee happy, healthy, and motivated

