Developers are making hay as far as PPA prices are concerned thanks to eye-watering wholesale electricity prices which mean they can just sell their solar and wind power on the open market.Russia's decision to halt the supply of gas to Poland helped drive up the price of deals signed for solar and wind power in the latter nation to an average €0.095 ($0.09546) per kilowatt-hour in the April to June period. Basing the numbers on clean power purchase agreement (PPA) prices reported to price tracking company LevelTen Energy, that figure marked a 36% rise in the cost of clean energy in Poland from ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...