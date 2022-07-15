United Renewables Limited: Hong Kong 'behind' in net-zero race smart-energy insider talks to United Renewables Founder Chris Caldwell

Physical constraints and weak government target-setting are holding back Hong Kong's efforts to mitigate climate change

'I would say we are quite behind in comparison to London or other regions,' Kumar explained in her appearance on the Conversations on Climate podcast today, which hosts London Business School alumni who want to drive better communication around climate change. Hong Kong's decarbonisation targets 'were not very ambitious when they were set,' she said, and as a result renewable energy accounts for just 0.1% of the city's energy mix today.

2050 targets a long way off

Even following last year's update to the Climate Action Plan for 2050 , which calls for net zero by mid-century, renewables have only been mandated to reach 7-10% by 2035. This is 'the other way around for what the rest of the planet is trying to do,' host and United Renewables CEO Chris Caldwell noted. 'They're trying to get it up to 70, 80, 85% of renewables and then fill in the gaps.'

Other factors, which have left the East Asian city-state lagging the rest of the developed world, include:

- Lack of physical space, with the island of Hong Kong ranking 4th in global population density

- Dated building stock with high energy demand for heating and cooling, in part due to Hong Kong's volatile subtropical climate and high humidity

- Minimal electric vehicle charging networks, with just one charger per five vehicles despite a government mandate to phase out combustion engines by 2035

Technology will 'enable' success, but it won't be home-grown

Whilst stronger targets and more investment are required to drive decarbonisation up the agenda, Kumar also stressed private-sector innovations as a source of hope in reaching net-zero. Technology in particular has 'convinced me that this is possible,' she said.

Whilst automation, IoTon commercial retrofitting, Kritika 'is looking to the technology either coming from Australia, the US, Singapore…how can we bring this technology to buildings in Hong Kong?'

