American Manganese Inc.: RecycLiCo Battery Materials to Participate in Energy Transition Call Series Hosted by UBS

SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2022 / American Manganese Inc ("Company"), (TSX.V:AMY)(OTCQB:AMYZF)(FRA:2AM), doing business as RecycLiCo Battery Materials, announced today that Zarko Meseldzija, CTO and Director, will participate in an energy transitional conference call series hosted by Jon Windham, CFA, UBS Alternative Energy & Environmental Services Equity Research Analyst, on Thursday, July 21st at 11:00 am ET.

Mr. Meseldzija will discuss RecycLiCo Battery Material's technology and strategy in the lithium-ion battery recycling industry along with current trends, challenges, and opportunities, followed by questions from UBS call series participants.

Event: RecycLiCo Battery Materials on UBS Energy Transition Call Series

Date: Thursday, July 21, 2022

Time: 11:00 am ET

Pre-registration Required to Participate: Register Here

About American Manganese Inc.

American Manganese Inc, doing business as RecycLiCo Battery Materials, is a battery materials company focused on recycling and upcycling lithium-ion battery waste. With minimal processing steps and over 99% extraction of lithium, cobalt, nickel, and manganese, the patented, closed-loop hydrometallurgical process creates valuable lithium-ion battery materials for direct integration into the re-manufacturing of new lithium-ion batteries.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain "forward-looking statements", which are statements about the future based on current expectations or beliefs. For this purpose, statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate or true. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

