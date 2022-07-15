Motos America Inc.: Motos America Announces Award of Open Point BMW Motorcycle Dealership in Atlanta Suburb of Roswell

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2022 / Motos America Inc. (OTC PINK:WECT-D) (the "Company"), a publicly-traded motorcycle dealership group, announced today the official award of an open point BMW motorcycle dealership to be located in Roswell, GA, a suburb of Atlanta. The selection of Motos America for this open point dealership was confirmed following a meeting last week in BMW's home market of Germany between Motos America CEO Vance Harrison and President Kris Odwarka with top BMW executives.

The new dealership will be located at a prime location in Roswell, Georgia. Motos America's BWM dealership in Roswell will offer a complete line of new and pre-owned BMW motorcycles, parts, accessories, apparel and service capabilities in a new wholly dedicated facility.

"As an authentic lifestyle company focused on luxury branded motorcycle dealership operations and riding experiences, we can't think of a better opportunity than to create from the ground up a new open point BMW dealership in Roswell, Georgia, which has convenient access to the major metropolitan area of Atlanta and several surrounding suburbs," said Vance Harrison, Chief Executive Officer of Motos America. "BMW is one of the most exciting motorcycle brands globally. Demand is growing rapidly with over 194,000 units sold worldwide in 2021, an increase of nearly 15% from the prior year. With gas prices nearly doubling year-over-year and strong secular trends for remote lifestyles, we expect heightened interest for motorcycles overall and for premium brands such as BMW. We are grateful to have been selected by BMW and for the trust they have placed in our operational capabilities through awarding us this dealership site and for their continued commitment to our success."

An open point dealership refers to a new dealership that has been or will be opened where such rights for the specific location were granted to a dealer by a motorcycle manufacturer. Motos America's new state-of-the-art facility in Roswell will be equipped with all of the latest service technology and staffed by experienced BMW master technicians, service and sales people. A lounge equipped with TV, WiFi, comfortable seating and reading material will offer a place for customers and riders to share their excitement for the open road.

The financial obligations of the award to the Company will be defined in the coming months; however, the Company will not pay blue sky or other fees to BMW or any others for this dealership award, but will be obligated to make certain new motorcycle and parts purchases prior to opening the dealership. The Company expects to lease a building to house the new dealership. Leasehold improvements and build-outs will be negotiated with the new landlord.

About BMW Motorrad

BMW Motorrad is the motorcycle business segment of BMW Group. With fascinating products and customized services, BMW Motorrad stands for passion, dynamic performance, design, technology and innovation.

With its four brands BMW, MINI, Rolls-Royce and BMW Motorrad, the BMW Group is the world's leading premium manufacturer of automobiles and motorcycles. The company set the course for the future at an early stage and consistently makes sustainability and efficient resource management central to its strategic direction, from the supply chain through production to the end of the use phase of all products. The BMW Group production network comprises 31 production and assembly facilities in 15 countries; the company has a global sales network in more than 140 countries.

About Motos America

Motos America Inc. (OTC: WECT-D - (pending symbol change to MTAM)) is a premium European motorcycle dealership consolidation company. In Nov. 2021, the company changed its name from "Weconnect Tech International, Inc." to "Motos America Inc." When it changed its name, the company adopted a new business model. Motos America purchases and operates powersports dealerships, with an emphasis on European luxury motorcycle brands, including BMW Motorcycles, Triumph Motorcycles and Ducati Motorcycles. The company believes the motorcycle dealership industry is primed for consolidation, similar to what has occurred in the automotive industry. Motos America believes that consolidation in this niche will bring about the same advantages of scale associated with automotive dealer group consolidations. Namely, better operating results driven by professional management, branding and marketing opportunities, and volume purchasing.

For more information, please contact:

Motos America Inc.

Jordan Darrow, Investor Relations

jordan@motosamerica.com

(512) 551-9296

This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, among other things, statements regarding our business strategy, future revenues and anticipated costs and expenses. Such forward-looking statements include, among others, those statements including the words "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "believes" and similar language. Our actual results may differ significantly from those projected in the forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this report. We undertake no obligation to publicly release any revisions to the forward-looking statements or reflect events or circumstances after the date of this document. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements.

# # #

SOURCE: Motos America Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/708702/Motos-America-Announces-Award-of-Open-Point-BMW-Motorcycle-Dealership-in-Atlanta-Suburb-of-Roswell