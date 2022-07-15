Oscillate Plc - Notice of AGM and Board Changes

Oscillate plc

("Oscillate plc" or the "Company")

Notice of AGM and Board Changes

Oscillate PLC (AQSE: MUSH) announces that notice convening the Company's annual general meeting ("AGM") has been posted to Shareholders. The AGM will be held at the offices of Peterhouse Capital Limited, 80 Cheapside, London EC2V 6EE, at 10:00 a.m. on 8 August 2022.

Notice of the AGM will shortly be available at https://oscillateplc.com/.

The Company also announces that Narisha Ragoonanthun has stepped down as a director of the Company with immediate effect, to focus on other ventures. The Board would like to thank Narisha for her tireless work whilst with the Company, and would like to wish her all the best with her future endeavours.

--ENDS-

The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

Enquiries

Company:

Fungai Ndoro

Tel: 020 37450281

https://oscillateplc.com

Corporate Adviser:

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Guy Miller & Mark Anwyl

Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7220 9796

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation EU 596/2014 as it forms part of retained EU law (as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).