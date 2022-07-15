The plant will be located in the state of Karnataka and should be completed within 24 months.From pv magazine India TP Saurya, a unit of India-based energy company Tata Power, has received a 'Letter of Award' (LoA) from the Solar Energy Corp. of India (SECI) to set up a 600 MW hybrid wind-solar power project in the state of Karnataka. TP Saurya won the project through tariff-based competitive bidding followed by an e-Reverse auction. The project is scheduled for commissioning within 24 months after the signing of a power purchase agreement (PPA). With this project, Tata Power's renewable energy ...

